Pres. Trump's Gaza Plan to Use Upheld Palestinian Revenues?

The United States is studying the possibility of channeling some of the Palestinian taxes held by Israel into the Trump administration's Gaza reconstruction plan through the peace council, with a portion earmarked for the Palestinian Authority contingent on corrective measures, according to sources familiar with the discussions between the US and Israel. The proposed concept is to allocate a portion of the tax revenue for a transitional government backed by the United States in Gaza and another for the Palestinian Authority under the condition that it implements reforms.

واشنطن تدرس تحويل جزء من ضرائب فلسطينية تحتجزها إسرائيل لتمويل خطة ترامب لإعمار غزة عبر مجلس السلام، مع تخصيص جزء للسلطة بشرط إصلاحاتأكدت مصادر مطلعة، أن الولايات المتحدة تدرس مطالبة إسرائيل بتحويل جزء من عائدات الضرائب التي تحجبها عن السلطة الفلسطينية، إلى مجلس السلام الذي شكله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، وذلك لتمويل خطته لمرحلة ما بعد الحرب في غزة.

وأوضحت مصادر، وهم مسؤولون مطلعون على المباحثات الأمريكية مع إسرائيل، أن إدارة ترامب لم تحسم أمرها بعد بشأن تقديم طلب رسمي إلى إسرائيل. وأفاد مصدران آخران، بأن المقترح ينص على تخصيص جزء من عائدات الضرائب لحكومة انتقالية مدعومة من الولايات المتحدة في غزة، وجزء آخر للسلطة الفلسطينية في حال قيامها بإجراء إصلاحات. وتقدر السلطة الفلسطينية قيمة الضرائب المحجوبة بخمسة مليارات دولار.

وقد يؤدي احتمال إعادة توجيه عائدات الضرائب الفلسطينية نحو خطة ترامب لإعادة إعمار غزة، والتي لم تشارك الحكومة الفلسطينية في وضعها، إلى تهميش السلطة الفلسطينية المدعومة من الغرب، في حين يفاقم حجب إسرائيل لهذه الأموال الأزمة المالية في الضفة الغربية. وتمارس السلطة الفلسطينية حكماً ذاتياً محدوداً في الضفة الغربية، لكنها لم تؤمن أي نفوذ على غزة منذ إبعادها عنها، بعد حرب أهلية قصيرة مع حركة حماس في 2007.

وتعثرت خطة ترامب لغزة، بسبب رفض حماس إلقاء سلاحها، واستمرار الهجمات الإسرائيلية على القطاع التي قوضت وقف إطلاق النار الذي جرى التوصل إليه في أكتوبر/تشرين الأول. ورفض مجلس السلام التعليق على ما إذا كان اقتراح استخدام أموال الضرائب الفلسطينية قيد الدراسة. وقال مسؤول في المجلس، إنه طلب من جميع الأطراف الاستفادة من الموارد لدعم خطة ترامب لإعادة الإعمار، التي تقدر تكلفتها بنحو 70 مليار دولار. وأضاف المسؤول: «هذا يشمل السلطة الفلسطينية وإسرائيل.

لا شك أن إيداع الأموال في بنك لا يسهم في المضي قدماً بخطة الرئيس المكونة من 20 نقطة». ويبدو أن ذلك يشير إلى عائدات الضرائب الخاصة بالسلطة الفلسطينية التي احتجزتها إسرائيل في صراع طويل الأمد حول المدفوعات التي تقدمها للفلسطينيين المحتجزين في السجون الإسرائيلية. وتقوم إسرائيل بتحصيل الضرائب على البضائع المستوردة، نيابة عن السلطة الفلسطينية، ويفترض أن تحول هذه الإيرادات بموجب ترتيب طويل الأمد. وتستخدم السلطة الفلسطينية هذه الأموال لدفع رواتب الموظفين، وتمويل الخدمات العامة.

ولطالما مارست الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضغوطاً على السلطة الفلسطينية لوقف تقديم مدفوعات مالية لسجناء فلسطينيين وعائلات أفراد قتلوا على يد القوات الإسرائيلية، وأشارت إلى أن ذلك يشجع على العنف. استجابة للضغوط الأمريكية، قالت السلطة الفلسطينية في فبراير/ شباط 2025، إنها بصدد تعديل نظام الدفع، لكن الولايات المتحدة رأت أن هذه التغييرات غير كافية.

وحجبت إسرائيل الضرائب التي تجمعها نيابة عن السلطة الفلسطينية كإجراء عقابي، وهو مبلغ يقول مسؤولون فلسطينيون، إنه يبلغ خمسة مليارات دولار، أي ما يزيدون نصف الميزانية السنوية للسلطة





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Palestinian Taxes Palestinian Leadership Palestinian Economic Crisis Israeli-Palestinian Relations President Trump Presidential Administration 20 Point Plan Middle East Crisis Gaza Reconstruction Peace Council Palestinian Authority

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