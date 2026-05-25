Preparations for Eid al-Adha in the UAE: Eid Prayers, Decorations, Family Gatherings, Sacrifice and Distribution of Meat, and Social Bonding

The UAE is preparing for Eid al-Adha, one of the most important Muslim holidays, with a focus on family gatherings, prayers, decorations, and the sacrifice and distribution of meat. The article highlights the importance of preserving traditional customs and the role of prayer in Eid celebrations.

استعدادات عيد الأضحى بالإمارات: صلاة العيد والعادات، تزيين البيوت والحلويات، اجتماع العائلة والعيدية، والأضحية وتوزيع اللحم وتعزيز الترابط الاجتماعي في عيد الأضحى المبارك تعيش العائلات أجواءً مليئة بالفرح والتجهيزات، تبدأ قبل العيد بأيام، من شراء الملابس الجديدة، وتجهيز الحلويات الشعبية الإماراتية وبسكويت العيد، والديكورات المنزلية، والهدايا، إلى الاستعداد للذهاب لصلاة العيد، وزيارات الأهل والجيران..

في مشهد يعكس تمسك المجتمع الإماراتي بالعادات والتقاليد الأصيلة التي تتوارثها الأجيال. تحرص الأسر على أن يكون صباح العيد مختلفاً، إذ يستيقظ الجميع مبكراً استعداداً للذهاب إلى مصلى العيد، حيث إن اصطحاب الأطفال إلى الصلاة من أهم العادات التي يرى الأهالي ضرورة الحفاظ عليها، لتعويدهم بأن الفرحة لا تكتمل إلا عند الذهاب لصلاة العيد حتى ينشأ الأبناء على حب الشعائر الدينية وروح العيد الحقيقية.

تقول أم سعيد، وهي أم لخمسة أبناء: إن استعداداتها للعيد تبدأ قبلها بأسابيع، من شراء الملابس الجديدة للأولاد، من ضمنها الكندورة الإماراتية والغترة والنعال، والتجهز للذهاب مع الأب بعد سماع تكبيرات العيد إلى مصلى العيد، حيث لا تكتمل المشاعر إلا بصلاة العيد، ومن ثم الذهاب إلى الأهل وإلقاء السلام. أما مريم الشامسي، فتؤكد أن صلاة العيد تمثل البداية الحقيقية ليوم العيد، وتوضح: «منذ أن كنا صغاراً نذهب مع أهلنا إلى المصلى، واليوم نحرص أن يعيش أبناؤنا نفس الأجواء، وبعد الصلاة نرجع للبيت لتناول الفطور الشعبي ثم نذهب مباشرة إلى بيت الجد للسلام على كبار السن وتبادل التهاني والأحاديث مع الأعمام والخالات وأخذ العيدية».

وتضيف مريم أن تجمع العائلة في منزل الجد من أجمل لحظات العيد، حيث يلتقي الجميع حول المائدة وتُقدَّم القهوة الإماراتية والحلويات الشعبية وسط أجواء مليئة بالمحبة وصلة الرحم. من جانبها، ترى عائشة الكعبي أن تجهيز المنزل جزء أساسي من فرحة العيد، قائلة: «قبل العيد نغيّر بعض فرش المنزل بالجديد، ونرتب المجالس بالعبارات الجميلة لاستقبال الضيوف، ونجهز بعض التوزيعات البسيطة للزوار والحلويات المتنوعة التي تخبز في المنزل أو ما يتم شراؤه من الخارج من كعك العيد من البسكويت والمعجنات، وأهم ما فيه وجود القهوة العربية الأصيلة التي لا تخلو منها أي لمة».

وبعد الانتهاء من صلاة عيد الأضحى المبارك، يعود الرجال إلى منازلهم وسط أجواء ملؤها الفرح والتكبيرات، ليبدأ بعدها الاستعداد لشعيرة الأضحية التي تعد من أبرز مظاهر العيد، فهناك من يحرص على ذبح الأضحية في المنزل وسط تجمع العائلة ومشاركة الأبناء هذه الأجواء المباركة، بينما يتجه آخرون إلى المقاصد المخصصة التي وفرتها الجهات المختصة لتنظيم عملية الذبح بطريقة صحية وآمنة، ومن ثم يتم توزيع اللحوم على الجيران





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eid Al-Adha UAE Muslim Tradition Prayer Family Sacrifice Distribution Meat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boost in Discounts and Financing Options for Festive SpendingThe approaching Eid festival brings increased shopping and spending, driven by rising demand for clothes, gifts, meats, travel, and hospitality preparations. As a result, many families are opting for deferred payment financing options through apps like 'Buy now, pay later' to distribute their festive expenses over several months, rather than paying them all at once. Industry experts highlight the growing popularity of these financing options, stating that their use tends to increase by 20-40% compared to ordinary periods, especially during times of increased spending.

Read more »

Dubai Livestock Market Fully Equipped for Eid Al-Adha Retail and TradersDubai Municipality announces the full readiness of the livestock market for Eid Al-Adha to serve consumers and traders. The market currently houses 89,651 heads of livestock, with a total area of 537,000 square meters designed and equipped with advanced infrastructure to facilitate traders and buyers. The market is designed with 157 fully equipped stalls for housing the livestock and 77 advanced warehouses for the sale and storage of animal feed and food products, ensuring comprehensive livestock needs in one location.

Read more »

UAE Culture Minister Honors Five Winners and Four Artists in Arts Residency ProgramThe UAE Culture Minister honored five winners and four artists in the Arts Residency Program, recognizing their contributions to the UAE's cultural and artistic landscape.

Read more »

2025-2026 UAE Karate Cup Finals: Boys' and Girls' ChampionshipsThe 2025-2026 UAE Karate Cup Finals concluded with a thrilling competition among seven clubs, featuring 116 athletes. The event showcased a diverse range of karate styles, including the popular 'Bunkai' technique, which involves analyzing and applying combat techniques. The finals resulted in a tie between Sharjah and Al-Ahli clubs for the individual championships, with Sharjah claiming the titles in the boys' and girls' categories. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli secured the titles in the men's and women's categories. The event also saw the emergence of new talents and the continuation of the sport's growth and development in the UAE.

Read more »

Senegalese Fans Freed After Moroccan King's PardonSenegalese fans who were imprisoned after violent incidents during the 2025 Africa Cup final in Rabat have been released after a royal pardon from Moroccan King Mohammed VI. The pardon was issued for humanitarian reasons, considering the historical ties between the two countries and the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration.

Read more »

Growth of Food and Restaurant Sector in UAEThe food and restaurant sector in the UAE is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected increase in the market size from $20.54 billion in 2025 to approximately $68.07 billion (250 billion dirhams) by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 14.24%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rise of cloud kitchens and delivery services, and the increasing popularity of food delivery apps. The tourism sector is also a major driver of this growth, with Dubai attracting a significant number of tourists, and the increasing demand for food and beverage services in hotels and restaurants.

Read more »