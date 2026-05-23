Police warn against selling counterfeit products on social media

The Dubai Police General Command's Anti-Economic Crimes Department has warned against promoting or selling counterfeit products on social media, stating that it is a clear violation of the law and requires legal accountability. The department emphasized that selling or advertising counterfeit watches, perfumes, clothes, and accessories on social media platforms constitutes a clear infringement of the laws governing intellectual property and trademark protection in the UAE, as outlined in the UAE Federal Law No. 36 of 2021. The department also highlighted the UAE's role as a pioneer in protecting intellectual property rights and combating counterfeit trade through progressive legislation and stringent regulatory measures aimed at protecting consumers, markets, businesses, and intellectual property rights holders.

23 مايو 2026 أكدت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي، ممثلة في إدارة مكافحة الجرائم الاقتصادية بالإدارة العامة للتحريات والمباحث الجنائية، أن الترويج أو بيع المنتجات المقلدة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي يُعد مخالفة قانونية صريحة تستوجب المساءلة القانونية، محذرةً الشباب وأصحاب الحسابات التجارية والإعلانية من الانسياق خلف عروض التعاون المشبوهة التي ترد من جهات مجهولة أو حسابات غير موثوقة تستهدف استغلالهم في أنشطة تجارية غير قانونية تحت غطاء \"الإعلانات\" أو \"التسويق الإلكتروني\".

وأوضحت إدارة مكافحة الجرائم الاقتصادية، أن بعض الأفراد، خصوصاً من فئة الشباب، يعتقدون أن بيع أو الإعلان عن الساعات والعطور والملابس والإكسسوارات المقلدة عبر تطبيقات التواصل الاجتماعي، يُعتبر نشاطاً تجارياً بسيطاً أو وسيلة لتحقيق دخل إضافي، دون إدراك أن هذا السلوك يشكل انتهاكاً واضحاً لقوانين حقوق حماية الملكية الفكرية والعلامات التجارية المعمول بها في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وذلك وفقاً للقانون الاتحادي رقم 36 لسنة 2021، والذي يمنح أصحاب العلامات الحق في الحماية ومنع تقليد علاماتهم أو استغلالها





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Counterfeit Products Social Media Intellectual Property Rights Trademark Protection UAE Federal Law No. 36 Of 2021 Intellectual Property Rights Protection Counterfeit Trade UAE Police General Command Anti-Economic Crimes Department

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