Phone Use Linked to Decline in Fertility Rates

Two American studies suggest that the decline in fertility rates could be linked to the rise of smartphones. The studies found that the fertility rate in the US dropped by 22% since 2007, and that the decline was more severe in areas with better smartphone coverage.

في وقت تكافح الحكومات حول العالم لإيجاد سبل لعكس مسار التراجع الحاد في معدلات المواليد، أشارت دراستان أمريكيتان جديدتان إلى أنها أغفلت مسببا رئيسيا لهذه الأزمة...

الهاتف الذكي. انخفض معدل الخصوبة في الولايات المتحدة بنسبة 22 % منذ العام 2007، وقد وضع العلماء فرضية مفادها أن التراجع الحاد في المنحنى البياني المسجل مذاك يرتبط بظهور أول هاتف"آيفون" من شركة"أبل" في العام نفسه. ومن أجل إثبات هذه الفرضية، استند باحثان من جامعة ميدلبوري هما كيتلين مايرز وإيزيكيل هوبر إلى حقيقة أن هاتف"آيفون" كان متاحا في الولايات المتحدة بين عامَي 2007 و2011 عبر شبكة مشغل اتصالات واحد فقط، وهي"إيه تي أند تي".

وقارنا معدلات الخصوبة في المناطق التي كانت تغطيها الشبكة بالمناطق غير المشمولة بالتغطية والتي يُفترض بالتالي أنها كانت خالية من مستخدمي الآيفون. ولاحظ الباحثان في دراستهما التي نشرها الاثنين"المكتب الوطني للبحوث الاقتصادية" أن المقاطعات الأمريكية التي توافرت فيها الشبكة شهدت انخفاضا أكثر حدة في عدد الأطفال لكل امرأة مقارنة بتلك التي حُرمت منها. وجاء هذا التراجع بشكل ملحوظ لدى الفئات العمرية الأصغر سنا (15-24 عاما).

وقال الباحثان"يتركز انخفاض معدلات الخصوبة بشكل أساسي لدى الشباب، ويعود ذلك في جزء كبير منه إلى انخفاض الولادات غير المرغوب فيها". ورأى الباحثان أن هذا التراجع لا ينبغي عزوه إلى تكاليف تربية الأطفال بقدر ما يعود إلى"نقص التفاعلات الاجتماعية. وأكدا أن الهاتف الذكي ليس المسبب الوحيد لانخفاض عدد الأطفال لكل امرأة، بل هو عامل رئيسي لا تؤثر عليه السياسات المشجعة على الإنجاب التي تتبعها دول مثل فرنسا وكوريا الجنوبية والمعتمدة على الحوافز الاقتصادية.

وقام باحثان اقتصاديان آخران من جامعة سينسيناتي هما نايثن هدسون وهيرنان موسكوسو بويدو، بتوسيع هذه الفرضية لتشمل 128 دولة. وحللا بيانات البنك الدولي حول معدلات انتشار الهواتف الذكية ومعدلات الخصوبة لدى المراهقين، ولاحظا أن انخفاض معدلات الخصوبة تسارع مع الانتشار الواسع للهواتف الذكية، وهي ظاهرة لوحظت في البلدان"ذات السياقات الصحية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية والثقافية المختلفة بشكل أساسي". وفي دراستهما التي نُشرت في مايو، خلص المؤلفان إلى وجود"صدمة تكنولوجية عالمية مشتركة"





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Fertility Rates Smartphone Usage Decline In Fertility Rates Areas With Better Smartphone Coverage Decline In Fertility Rates

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