Pentagon Closes After False Alarm of Hazardous Materials Incident

CNN reported, citing sources, that the incident of hazardous materials that led to the closure of the US Department of Defense 'Pentagon' on Thursday was a false alarm.

إغلاق البنتاغون بسبب بلاغ مواد خطرة كان إنذارا كاذبا بعد رصد مشكلة بجودة الهواء وإخلاء طوابق وإجراء اختبارات إضافية⁠ذكرت ‌شبكة ‌«سي. إن. إن»، نقلاً ‌عن مصادر، ⁠أن واقعة المواد الخطرة ​التي أدت ‌إلى إغلاق ⁠وزارة الحرب الأمريكية «البنتاغون»، الخميس، ‌نتجت ‌عن ‌إنذار ⁠كاذب.

وفي وقت سابق، قال مسؤولون بوزارة الحرب الأمريكية ومسؤولو إطفاء إن ‌واقعة مواد خطرة أدت إلى إغلاق مبنى الوزارة، بينما يحقق مسؤولو ‌إطفاء في مشكلة تتعلق ‌بجودة الهواء. وقال المتحدث باسم «البنتاغون» شون بارنيل في رسالة بالبريد الإلكتروني: «لدى البنتاغون أنظمة ‌متطورة لضمان سلامة المبنى وشاغليه. ورصدت هذه الأنظمة ⁠مشكلة في جودة الهواء تستدعي اتخاذ إجراءات احترازية إلى أن نحدد مدى خطورتها». وأضاف: «تنفذ الوزارة بروتوكولات الحماية المتعارف عليها، بما في ذلك أمر بالاحتماء داخل المنطقة المتضررة.

فرق ​الاستجابة موجودة وجاهزة لدعم شاغلي المبنى». ونقلت شبكة (سي. إن. إن) ‌عن مصادر لم تسمها أن المبنى أُغلق وأن عملية إجلاء تمت لأفراد من ⁠عدة طوابق.

وقالت الشبكة، نقلاً عن مصدرين، إن الطوابق من الثاني إلى الخامس في الممرات من ​الرابع ‌إلى السابع أُغلقت. وأضافت (سي. إن. إن) نقلاً عن مصدر ‌آخر أنه رأى مستجيبين للطوارئ يرتدون أقنعة غاز كاملة وبدلات حماية كيميائية.

وذكرت الشبكة أن ‌رسالة أرسلها ‌فريق الأمن في ⁠البنتاغون ورد فيها أن هناك حاجة ‌إلى اختبارات إضافية لتحديد مصدر المشكلة





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Pentagon Hazardous Materials False Alarm Air Quality Emergency Response

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