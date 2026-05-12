Organization Health World: No conclusive evidence of virus Hanta variant on Hondius ship; WHO sees no unusual indicators, widespread outbreak, outbreak warning.

The virus is tied to a case from aaihe, a specific type of ship's disease reports, as reported widely by the World Health Organization and other organizations. The Hanta virus outbreak concerns many countries, causing increased deaths and spreading quickly. The WHO quickly expressed concern about the virus' possible evolution from the breach point.

NEWS TEXT : فرنسا: لا دليل مؤكد على تحور فيروس هانتا بسفينة هونديوس; منظمة الصحة العالمية لا ترى مؤشرات غير معتادة أو تفشياً أوسع، مع توقع حالات اضافية.

اشارت وزيرة الصحة الفرنسية، ستيفاني ريست، الثلاثاء، الى انه ليس من المؤكد ما اذا كانت سلالة فيروس 'هانتا' المرتبطة بتفشي المرض على متن سفينة الرحلات البحرية 'هوديوس' تحورت، لكن المسؤولين 'يشعرون بقدر من الاطمئنان'. قالت ريست امام الجمعية الوطنية: 'هناك امور لا نعرفها عن هذا الفيروس. ليس لدينا حتى الآن التسلسل الكامل للفيروس الذي يسمح لنا بالقول بثقة اليوم، حتى لو كنا مطمئنين الى حد ما حتى الان... هذا الفيروس لم يتحور بعد'.

من جانبها، اوضحت منظمة الصحة العالمية انه لا توجد مؤشرات على وجود أي امر غير معتاد في سلالة فيروس 'هانتا' على السفينة بخلاف موقعها. وجرى ربط تفشي المرض بسلالة انديز من فيروس 'هانتا'، ويتشاور المسؤولون مع الارجنتين، حيث اكتتمت عملية تفشي مرتبطة بالسلالة نفسها في 2019. سبق ان عملت منظمة الصحة العالمية وتسع حالات وحثت على عزلة الحالات المشتبه فيها، واضافت انه من المتوقع ظهور المزيد من الحالات نتيجة للاختلاط بين الركاب قبل اكتشاف الفيروس.

وعلى الرغم من ذلك، قالت المنظمة انه لا يوجد مؤشرات على تفشي اوسع نطاقاً





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hanta Virus Sternirry COVID-19 Sailership Ardarnitine

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