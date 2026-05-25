Opening of 'Hikari' Asian Fine Dining Restaurant in Dubai Financial Market Reflects Rapid Transformation of Luxury Hospitality Sector

The opening of 'Hikari' Asian Fine Dining Restaurant in Dubai Financial Market reflects the rapid transformation of the luxury hospitality sector in the UAE. The restaurant, which combines traditional Asian cuisine with modern aesthetics and a vibrant atmosphere, is a testament to the growing trend of combining sensory experiences, music, culture, and modern lifestyles in Dubai, which has become a global hub for fine dining and experiential tourism.

في وقت تواصل فيه دولة الإمارات ترسيخ مكانتها كواحدة من أسرع أسواق الضيافة والمطاعم نمواً عالمياً، مدفوعة بالطفرة السياحية وتنامي الطلب على تجارب الطعام الراقية، تأتي افتتاحات نوعية مثل «هيكاري» الآسيوي الراقي في مركز دبي المالي العالمي لتعكس التحول المتسارع في مشهد الضيافة الفاخرة بالدولة.

فالمطعم والصالة البان آسيوية الجديدة لا تمثل مجرد إضافة إلى قطاع المطاعم، بل تجسد التوجه المتنامي نحو المزج بين التجارب الحسية المتكاملة والموسيقى والثقافة وأنماط الحياة العصرية، في مدينة باتت مركزاً عالمياً للمطاعم الفاخرة وسياحة التجارب. ويأتي افتتاح «هيكاري» بالتزامن مع توقعات بوصول حجم سوق الخدمات الغذائية والمطاعم في الإمارات إلى نحو 250 مليار درهم بحلول 2034، مدعوماً بمعدل نمو سنوي يتجاوز 14%، في ظل الزخم السياحي الكبير الذي تشهده الدولة، والتوسع المستمر في قطاع الفنادق والمطاعم والمفاهيم الترفيهية الحديثة.

كما يعكس المشروع جاذبية دبي المتزايدة للمستثمرين والعلامات العالمية الباحثة عن التوسع في سوق يتمتع بقوة إنفاق مرتفعة وقاعدة سكانية متنوعة وطلب متنامٍ على تجارب الضيافة المبتكرة





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Dubai Financial Market Asian Cuisine Fine Dining Luxury Hospitality Sector Experiential Tourism Sensory Experiences Music Culture Modern Lifestyles

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