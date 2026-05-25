One Spanish passenger on the 'Hondiyos' ship tests positive for hantavirus in Madrid

The Spanish Ministry of Health announced on Monday that one of the Spanish passengers who were quarantined in Madrid after disembarking from the 'Hondiyos' ship has tested positive for hantavirus. The patient was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, where he will remain. The ministry did not disclose the patient's identity, age, or health condition. It also stated that this does not change the risk level for the general population and does not require any changes to the current response measures. Fourteen Spanish passengers on the ship were quarantined in Madrid immediately after disembarking. According to a tally by the French news agency based on official data, nine people have been confirmed infected with the virus, including Spaniards, and one person is suspected of being infected. In addition, three deaths have been reported, with the cause of the fourth death being suspected to be related to the virus.

أعلنت وزارة الصحة الإسبانية الاثنين أن أحد الإسبان الذين وُضعوا في الحجر الصحي في مدريد بعد نزولهم من سفينة الرحلات البحرية "هونديوس" ثبتت إصابته بفيروس هانتا.

وقال بيان الوزارة إن "المريض نُقل إلى وحدة العزل المتقدمة في مستشفى غوميز أولا، حيث سيبقى". ولم تفصح عن هوية المريض أو سنه أو حالته الصحية. وأكدت الوزارة أن ذلك لا يغير مستوى الخطر بالنسبة لعامة السكان ولا يستدعي تعديل تدابير الاستجابة الوبائية المعمول بها حاليا.

وكانت السفينة "إم في هونديوس" تقوم برحلة من أوشويا في الأرجنتين إلى الرأس الأخضر، وأصبحت محور اهتمام دولي منذ أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية وفاة ثلاثة ركاب كانوا على متنها مؤكدة إصابة اثنين منهم بفيروس هانتا، ورجّحت أن تكون حالة الوفاة الثالثة نتيجة إصابة بالفيروس أيضا. وأُخضع الإسبان الأربعة عشر الذين كانوا على متن السفينة فورا لحجر صحي في مدريد.

ووفقًا لإحصاء أجرته وكالة فرانس برس استنادًا إلى بيانات رسمية، تأكدت إصابة تسعة أشخاص بالفيروس بينهم اسبانيون، واشتُبه بإصابة شخص آخر بالفيروس، إلى جانب الوفيات الثلاث. وينتقل فيروس هانتا من بول وبراز ولعاب القوارض المصابة، وهو متوطن في الأرجنتين حيث انطلقت الرحلة





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Spanish Passenger Hantavirus Madrid Barcelona Quarantine Disembarking Intensive Care Unit Hospital De La Santa Creu I Sant Pau Confirmed Infected Suspected Of Being Infected Deaths

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