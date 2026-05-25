Oil Prices Drop Six Percent, Reaching Lowest Levels in Two Weeks as US-Iran Talks Progress, but Tensions Remain

Oil prices dropped six percent on Monday, reaching their lowest levels in two weeks, as optimism grew that the United States and Iran could reach a peace agreement, despite ongoing tensions over issues such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude fell by $5.85, or 5.7 percent, to $97.69 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by $5.75, or six percent, to $90.85 per barrel.

انخفضت أسعار النفط ستة بالمئة لتصل إلى أدنى مستوياتها في أسبوعين اليوم الاثنين، مع تزايد التفاؤل بأن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تقتربان من التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، على الرغم من استمرار الخلاف بينهما حول قضايا رئيسية، مثل إغلاق مضيق هرمز.

وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 5.85 دولارات، أو 5.7 بالمئة، إلى 97.69 دولارا للبرميل بحلول الساعة 03.43 بتوقيت جرينتش، في حين بلغ خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 90.85 دولارا للبرميل، بانخفاض قدره 5.75 دولارات أو ستة بالمئة ولامس الخامان أدنى مستوياتهما منذ السابع من مايو في وقت سابق من الجلسة. وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يوم السبت إن واشنطن وإيران أنجزتا "قدرا كبيرا من التفاوض" على مذكرة تفاهم بشأن اتفاق سلام من شأنه إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، الذي كان ينقل قبل الصراع خمس شحنات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية.

وقال سول كافونيك، المحلل في إم. إس. تي ماركي: "على الرغم من جميع التحفظات والمخاطر التي لا تزال تحيط باتفاق السلام ومضيق هرمز، هناك الآن بعض الضوء في نهاية النفق، مما سيؤدي إلى بعض التراجع في أسعار النفط على المدى القريب.

" ومع ذلك، لا يزال الجانبان على خلاف بشأن عدة قضايا شائكة، إذ قال ترامب أمس الأحد إنه طلب من ممثليه عدم التسرع في إبرام أي اتفاق مع إيران. وقال وارن باترسون، رئيس استراتيجية السلع في آي. إن. جي: "مرنا بهذه المرحلة من قبل، لكن المفاوضات انهارت.

لذلك، من المرجح أن يتوخى السوق مزيدا من الحذر بشأن المبالغة في رد الفعل.

" ويتوقع المحللون أن يستغرق عودة تدفق النفط إلى طبيعته عبر المضيق شهورا، ريثما يتم إصلاح منشآت النفط والغاز المتضررة





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Oil Prices US-Iran Talks Peace Agreement Strait Of Hormuz Brent Crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude

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