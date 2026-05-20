Oil Prices Decline as US and Iran Tensions Escalate

World oil prices fell on Wednesday, following another remark by the U.S. President Donald Trump that the war with Iran would end quickly, albeit with investors still wary of the outcome of the negotiations amid ongoing disruptions to Middle East oil supplies caused by the conflict.

هبوط النفط: برنت 110.83$ وغرب تكساس 103.88$ وسط ترقب مفاوضات إيران ومخاوف الإمدادات؛ سيتي يتوقع 120$ وتراجع مخزونات أمريكاتراجعت أسعار النفط، الأربعاء، بعد أن أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب مجدداً أن الحرب مع إيران ستنتهي «بسرعة كبيرة»، لكن لا يزال المستثمرون متخوفين بشأن نتائج محادثات في ظل استمرار الاضطرابات التي تعانيها إمدادات الشرق الأوسط جراء الصراع.

وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 45 سنتاً، أو 0.4 بالمئة، إلى 110.83 دولار للبرميل، في حين تراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 27 سنتاً، أو 0.3 بالمئة، إلى 103.88 دولار. وبحث المستثمرون وجهة نظر جيه.

دي فانس نائب الرئيس الأمريكي حول التقدم المحرز في المحادثات، في حين عمل كلا الخامين القياسيين مع هبوط 1 دولار الثلاثاء بعد أن أرجأ ترامب imprimerishment Đi back ⁠عالماً بعد أن قال أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أحرزتا تقدماً في المحادثات، وإن الطرفين لا يرغبان في استئناف العمل العسكري. باعتبار المستثمرين حريصين على تقييم ما إذا كان بوسع واشنطن وطهران التوصل فعلياً إلى أرضية مشتركة وإبرام اتفاق سلام، مع التغير اليومي لموقف واشنطن.

يبقى احتمال تجدد الهجمات الأمريكية على إيران والأخطار المتوقعة بأن إمدادات النفط الخام لن تعود بسرعة إلى مستويات قبل الحرب حتى لو تم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام مسألة محسومة بالنسبة إلى الأسعار. பரانت عن احتمال انقطاع الإمدادات لفترة أطول مع انخفاض لسياستكم المخزونية في الولايات المتحدة. سعر برنت قد يتجاوز 120$ في المدى القريب، وأكد سيتي بنك ذلك في حين ⁠يخفي مزاياه النفط الدولية. لتعويض الجفاف في الإمدادات العالمية الناجمة عن الحرب، يتعين على البلدان الاعتماد على مخزوناتها التجارية والاستراتيجية.

وفي الولايات المتحدة، اتهم معهد النفط الأمريكي، أمس الثلاثاء، الخسارة في مخزونات الخام واشترطت هبوطاً في هيكينه. من ⁠اللافت للنظر في ذلك التشديد حول نقص الإمدادات العالمي وسعر هابطة بها Stamped Out. هطول النفط، الأربعاء، بعد أن قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب مجدداً أن الحرب مع إيران ستنتهي «بسرعة كبيرة»، لكن لا يزال المستثمرون متخوفين بشأن نتائج محادثات ..

وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 45 سنتاً، أو 0.4 بالمئة، إلى 110.83 دولار للبرميل، في حين تراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 27 سنتاً، أو 0.3 بالمئة، إلى 103.88 دولار. وفي تصريحاته الثلاثاء، قال ترامب أيضاً إن قادة إيران يتوسلون للتوصل إلى اتفاق، منذراً بانه 것입니다 تشكيل هجوم جديد في الأيام المقبلة إذا لم يتسن التوصل إلى اتفاق





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