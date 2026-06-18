Oil Prices Drop as US-Iran Deal Boosts Oil Supply

The price of oil dropped by more than 1% on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since the first day of trading after the outbreak of the Iran war. The drop came after the US and Iran reached a temporary agreement to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift US sanctions on Iranian oil, which supported the likelihood of increased oil supplies in global markets.

انخفضت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1 % اليوم الخميس، لتصل بذلك إلى أدنى مستوى منذ أول يوم تداول بعد اندلاع حرب إيران، بعد أن وقعت الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفاقاً مؤقتاً لوقف الحرب ولفتح مضيق هرمز ورفع العقوبات الأمريكية على نفط طهران، ما دعم احتمالات زيادة إمدادات النفط في الأسواق العالمية.

وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.02 دولار و1.28 % إلى 78.53 دولاراً للبرميل خلال التعاملات وهبط خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.48 دولار أو 1.93 % إلى 75.31 دولاراً للبرميل. وهبط خام برنت إلى أدنى مستوى منذ 2 مارس، وهو اليوم الأول للتداول بعد بدء الحرب في إيران، وسجل خام غرب تكساس الوسيط أدنى مستوى منذ الرابع من مارس. وقال توني سيكامور محلل الأسواق لدى آي.

جي في مذكرة امتدت موجة البيع مع استمرار أسواق الطاقة في التأهب بقوة لعودة النفط الإيراني بوتيرة أسرع من المتوقع في أعقاب مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران. ويتوقع محللون تعافياً تدريجياً لحركة التدفقات عبر مضيق هرمز لكن خبراء في القطاع نوهوا إلى أن الأسعار لن تشهد انخفاضاً حاداً في ظل تعافي الطلب وإعادة ملء المخزونات. وتوقع جولدمان ساكس عودة الصادرات من منطقة الخليج لطبيعتها، أي لمستويات ما قبل الحرب، بنهاية يوليو وتعافي إنتاج الخام بحلول أكتوبر.

وأشارت تقديراته إلى أن عودة الصادرات لمستويات ما قبل الحرب قد يتحقق بزيادة 13 مليون برميل يومياً في التدفقات عبر هرمز من المستويات الحالية إلى 70 % من مستويات ما قبل الحرب. وقال بي. إن. بي باريبا في مذكرة إنه لا يتوقع حالياً العودة لأسعار ما قبل الحرب ويتنبأ بسعر 75 دولاراً للبرميل على أساس أنه أرضية ستستمر للأسعار في المستقبل المنظور بالنظر للخسارة الجارية في الإمدادات وزيادة الطلب.

وجرى تداول برنت في نطاق يتراوح بين 60 و70 دولاراً للبرميل في أول شهرين من العام قبل اندلاع حرب إيران. وذكر تقرير نشرته وحدة الأبحاث التابعة لشركة بتروتشاينا أن من المتوقع أن تستهلك الصين، ثاني أكبر مستهلك للنفط في العالم، 753 مليون طن في 2026، بانخفاض 4.9 % عن 2025 وسط تحول لمصادر طاقة جديدة وبسبب ارتفاع أسعار النفط





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices US-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Oil Supply China's Oil Demand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian-UAE Petroleum Partnership: A Model of Arab Economic IntegrationThe Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Engineer Kareem Budo, praised the successful partnership between Egypt and the UAE in the oil sector, highlighting the achievements of Emirati companies, particularly Dragoon Oil, in Egypt and their commitment to expanding their investment programs and operations. The meeting took place with a delegation led by the CEO of the National Petroleum Group in the UAE, Engineer Hussein Sultan Lutah, and the CEO of Dragoon Oil, Engineer Abdul Karim Mazmi. The sides discussed the opportunities for expanding Emirati investments in the Egyptian oil sector, particularly in areas such as LNG and aviation fuel, as well as exploration, production, and gas activities. The Egyptian minister also welcomed the enhancement of Emirati investments through strategic partnerships with Egyptian companies and the development of a shared vision and roadmap to capitalize on promising opportunities, particularly in the area of LNG and aviation fuel.

Read more »

ترامب ينتقد أسلوب إسرائيل العسكري في لبنان ويحذر من تدمير المبانی السكنيةانتقد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بشكل علني أسلوب إسرائيل في استهداف مقاتلي حزب الله في لبنان، محذرا من قصف المبانی السكنية بالكامل. وذكر ترامب في قمة مجموعة السبع أن إسرائيل تقاتل حزب اللهsince وقت أطول من اللازم، مشيرا إلى أن التDestroying entire buildings is unnecessary and risks civilian lives. جاءت انتقاداته amidst rising tensions with Netanyahu over Israel's attacks on Beirut, which Trump believes could jeopardize his Iran deal.

Read more »

European Stocks Mixed as Oil Drop Offsets Fed Hike Bets; Airlines GainEuropean equities opened mixed on Thursday as weakness in some shares was offset by a drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns. The STOXX 600 fell 0.15% as investors priced in a likely Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. Airline stocks rose on lower fuel costs, while tech shares gained following Asian market strength.Tesco fell on slow sales growth, and Edenred surged on takeover speculation.

Read more »

Unprecedented Financial System for US Men's Soccer Team in 2026 World CupThe US Men's Soccer Team's participation in the 2026 World Cup is expected to feature a groundbreaking financial system that guarantees substantial rewards for players, regardless of their tournament performance. This new system, agreed upon through collective bargaining agreements with the US Soccer Federation, will provide unprecedented financial incentives for the players.

Read more »

Dollar Soars, Yen Falls as Fed Tightens Policy, Markets ReactThe US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its aggressive tightening of monetary policy has led to a surge in the dollar, while the yen has weakened in response to warnings from Japanese officials. The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, while the yen has been supported by the Japanese government amid concerns about its value.

Read more »