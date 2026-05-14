Oil Market Volatility Amid Supply and Demand Tensions and Geopolitical Tensions

The global oil market is experiencing significant volatility due to a complex interplay of factors, including supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and the impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East on oil supply and transportation routes. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, are working to gradually increase production levels, aiming to restore pre-2023 production levels. However, the actual impact of these increases has been limited due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions in the region, particularly the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the impact of the ongoing war between Israel and Iran on oil exports. The market is currently facing a significant inventory drawdown, with global oil stocks at their lowest level in over a decade. This has led to rising prices and concerns about a potential global economic downturn. Meanwhile, governments around the world are taking measures to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices, with Japan considering additional fiscal support in 2026 to help households cope with the rising cost of energy. The geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions in the Middle East continue to pose challenges for the global oil market, with the potential for further volatility in the coming months and years.

تواجه أسواق النفط العالمية حالة من التذبذب الحاد في ظل تداخل عوامل العرض والطلب والتوترات الجيوسياسية، مع تحركات متباينة داخل تحالف "أوبك+" لزيادة الإنتاج تدريجياً، مقابل استمرار اضطرابات الإمدادات في منطقة الخليج بسبب الصراع المتصاعد وتداعياته على مضيق هرمز.

وقال مندوبون في التحالف إن أعضاء رئيسيين في "أوبك+" يستهدفون مواصلة رفع حصص الإنتاج خلال الأشهر المقبلة، في محاولة لاستعادة مستويات ما قبل تخفيضات الإنتاج الكبيرة التي أُقرت في 2023، على أن يتم استكمال الجزء المتبقي من الزيادات على ثلاث مراحل شهرية بحلول سبتمبر المقبل. ورغم هذا التوجه، تؤكد مصادر داخل التحالف أن الزيادات الفعلية لا تزال محدودة بفعل الاضطرابات الجيوسياسية، حيث أدى استمرار الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران إلى تعطيل صادرات النفط من الخليج، وإغلاق شبه مستمر لمضيق هرمز، ما تسبب في فجوة إمدادات عالمية كبيرة واستنزاف سريع للمخزونات.

وتشير تقديرات السوق إلى أن الصدمة الحالية خلّفت عجزاً تراكمياً يتجاوز مليار برميل، ما دفع أسعار الوقود إلى مستويات مرتفعة ورفع المخاوف من دخول الاقتصاد العالمي في مرحلة ركود تضخمي محتمل. وفي السياق ذاته، واصل التحالف بقيادة السعودية وروسيا تنفيذ زيادات رمزية خلال الأشهر الماضية، في وقت تعقد فيه اجتماعات دورية لمراجعة مستويات الإنتاج، كان آخرها قرار بزيادة إضافية قدرها 188 ألف برميل يومياً لشهر يونيو، مع اجتماع مرتقب في 7 يونيو لبحث سياسة يوليو وما بعده.

على صعيد الإمدادات، ما زالت أزمة مضيق هرمز تلقي بظلالها على السوق، رغم تقارير عن عبور بعض السفن وبدء إيران السماح بمرور محدود لناقلات معينة، في وقت تؤكد فيه بيانات ملاحية أن الممر الاستراتيجي لم يعد يعمل بكامل طاقته منذ اندلاع الحرب في فبراير. وأسهمت هذه التطورات في تقلب الأسعار، حيث تراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت إلى 105.03 دولارات للبرميل، بينما انخفض خام غرب تكساس إلى 100.50 دولار، بعد جلسات شهدت ارتفاعات حادة تجاوزت 107 دولارات، مدفوعة بمخاوف الإمدادات والتضخم.

وفي موازاة ذلك، أظهرت بيانات وكالة الطاقة الدولية أن السوق العالمية تتجه نحو عجز في الإمدادات خلال العام الحالي، مع استمرار سحب المخزونات بوتيرة غير مسبوقة، فيما أكدت إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية تراجع المخزونات بنحو 4.3 ملايين برميل لتصل إلى 452.9 مليون برميل خلال أسبوع واحد. سياسياً، تتجه حكومات كبرى إلى إجراءات احترازية لمواجهة تداعيات ارتفاع الأسعار، إذ تدرس اليابان إعداد ميزانية تكميلية في 2026 لدعم الأسر وتقليل أثر ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، في ظل استخدام صناديق الطوارئ خلال 2025 لتخفيف الأعباء المعيشية.

ويأتي ذلك في وقت تتقاطع فيه عوامل السوق بين توقعات بزيادة تدريجية في إنتاج "أوبك+", واضطرابات في الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط، وتوترات تجارية بين القوى الكبرى، ما يجعل مسار أسعار النفط مرشحاً لمزيد من التقلب خلال الفترة المقبلة، مع استمرار تأثير مضيق هرمز كعامل حاسم في استقرار السوق العالمية





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Oil Market Volatility Supply And Demand Dynamics Geopolitical Tensions OPEC+ Production Increases Strait Of Hormuz Closure Iran-Israel War Impact Global Economic Downturn Concerns Japan Fiscal Support Global Oil Stocks At Lowest Level In Over A De

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