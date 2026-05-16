Natural Barriers Inside Deadly Underwater Fault Stop Earthquakes

A team of international researchers has discovered "natural barriers" inside one of the most dangerous underwater faults in the Pacific, which stop earthquakes at specific points, explaining the recurrence of earthquakes of about 6 degrees in the same locations and periods for over 30 years. The new study, published in the journal Science, focused on the Gurov fault, located in the Pacific Ocean, about 1,600 kilometers west of Ecuador, near the East Pacific Rise, a region where tectonic plates slide horizontally against each other. Unlike the unpredictable and difficult-to-predict nature of most major earthquakes, the Gurov fault exhibits an unusual pattern of regularity, with moderate-strength earthquakes of about 6 degrees occurring every 5 or 6 years in the same geographical locations.

في اكتشاف علمي قد يغيّر فهم العلماء لسلوك الزلازل البحرية، كشف فريق دولي من الباحثين عن وجود"حواجز طبيعية" داخل أحد أخطر الصدوع الجيولوجية في المحيط الهادئ، تعمل على إيقاف التمزقات الزلزالية عند نقاط محددة، ما يفسر تكرار زلازل بقوة 6 درجات تقريبا في المواقع نفسها وعلى فترات منتظمة منذ أكثر من 30 سنة.

الدراسة الجديدة، التي نُشرت في مجلة Science العلمية المتخصصة، ركزت على صدع"غوفار" التحويلي الواقع في قاع المحيط الهادئ، على بعد نحو 1600 كيلومتر غرب الإكوادور، بمحاذاة مرتفع شرق المحيط الهادئ، وهي منطقة تنزلق فيها الصفائح التكتونية أفقيا بمحاذاة بعضها البعض. وعلى عكس معظم الزلازل الكبرى التي تُعرف بطبيعتها العشوائية وصعوبة التنبؤ بها، أظهر هذا الصدع نمطا استثنائيا من الانتظام، إذ يسجل زلازل متوسطة الشدة بقوة تقارب 6 درجات كل خمس أو ست سنوات تقريبا، وفي النقاط الجغرافية نفسها تقريبا.

ولفهم هذا السلوك النادر، أجرى العلماء تجربتين موسعتين لمراقبة النشاط الزلزالي في قاع المحيط، الأولى عام 2008 والثانية بين عامي 2019 و2022، حيث تم تثبيت عشرات أجهزة قياس الزلازل على امتداد أجزاء منفصلة من الصدع. وسجلت الأجهزة عشرات الآلاف من الهزات الأرضية الصغيرة قبل وبعد وقوع زلزالين رئيسيين بقوة 6 درجات، ما أتاح للباحثين تتبع تطور النشاط الزلزالي بدقة غير مسبوقة.

وأظهرت البيانات أن المناطق التي تعمل كحواجز زلزالية تشهد ارتفاعا مفاجئا في النشاط الزلزالي الصغير قبل أيام من وقوع الزلزال الكبير، لكنها تتحول إلى مناطق شبه صامتة مباشرة بعد انتهاء التمزق الرئيسي، وهو نمط تكرر بصورة متطابقة تقريبا في كل دورة زلزالية تمت دراستها. بشكل عام، فإن هذه الحواجز ليست أجزاء جامدة أو مستقرة من القشرة الأرضية، بل مناطق نشطة ومعقدة جيولوجيا، حيث ينقسم الصدع إلى عدة مسارات متشابكة مع انزياحات جانبية فيما بينها.

هذا التشابك البنيوي يؤدي إلى تكوين فجوات تمددية صغيرة داخل الصدع، كما يسمح بتسرب مياه البحر إلى أعماق كبيرة داخل الصخور المتشققة، حيث تبقى محاصرة في مناطق محددة. وأوضح الباحثون أن التفاعل بين السوائل المحبوسة والهندسة المعقدة للصدع يخلق ظاهرة تُعرف علميا باسم"التقوية بالتمدد", وهي آلية تؤدي إلى إبطاء أو إيقاف التمزق الزلزالي أثناء انتشاره.

فعندما تصل موجة التمزق الناتجة عن الزلزال إلى إحدى هذه المناطق، ينخفض ضغط المسام داخل الصخور المشبعة بالمياه بشكل حاد نتيجة الحركة السريعة، ما يؤدي إلى"قفل" مؤقت للصدع وتقليل سرعة انتشار التمزق قبل أن يتوقف. وقال عالم الزلازل جينةوا غونغ، المؤلف الرئيسي للدراسة والأستاذ المساعد في علوم الأرض والغلاف الجوي بجامعة إنديانا في بلومنغتون، إن فهم طبيعة هذه الحواجز يمثل تحولا مهمًا في تفسير كيفية توقف الزلازل داخل الصدوع البحرية.

ويرى العلماء أن هذا الاكتشاف يساعد في تفسير سبب عدم تحوّل كثير من الزلازل البحرية إلى أحداث مدمرة رغم توفر الظروف الجيولوجية التي تسمح بحدوث تمزقات أكبر وأكثر خطورة. كما يعتقد الباحثون أن آليات مشابهة قد تكون موجودة في صدوع بحرية أخرى حول العالم، وهو ما قد يساهم مستقبلا في تطوير نماذج أكثر دقة لتقييم المخاطر الزلزالية، خصوصا في المناطق الساحلية القريبة من الأنظمة التكتونية النشطة.

ورغم أن صدع غوفار لا يشكل خطرا مباشرا كبيرا على السكان بسبب وقوعه بعيدا عن السواحل المأهولة، فإن العلماء يؤكدون أن فهم هذه الآلية قد يحمل أهمية عالمية في دراسة الزلازل البحرية والتنبؤ بسلوكها مستقبلاً





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Earthquakes Underwater Fault Natural Barriers Gurov Fault East Pacific Rise

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