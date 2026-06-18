National Orchestra of the UAE Concludes Its First Season with a Grand Finale

The National Orchestra of the UAE has concluded its first season with a grand finale, an exceptional musical evening that celebrates music, culture, and human connection. The event features a diverse group of musicians and singers representing over 30 nationalities, showcasing the unique identity developed by the orchestra during its first season.

تختتم الأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة موسمها الأول، الأسبوع المقبل، بإقامة الحفل الختامي للموسم الأول للأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، في أمسية موسيقية استثنائية تحتفي بالموسيقى والثقافة والتواصل الإنساني، وتجمع بين الموسيقى الإماراتية والتقاليد الموسيقية العربية والأعمال العالمية.

ويُقام الحفل المرتقب على مسرح دبي أوبرا يوم 24 يونيو الجاري وعلى مسرح مركز الفنون في جامعة نيويورك أبوظبي يوم 25 يونيو، بمشاركة أكثر من 70 موسيقياً و30 مغنياً في الكورال يمثلون أكثر من 30 جنسية، حيث يُبرز الهوية الفنية المميزة التي طورتها الأوركسترا الوطنية خلال موسمها الأول. وتحتفي الأمسية الموسيقية بإبراز قدرة الموسيقى على جمع الناس على اختلاف ثقافاتهم وعاداتهم وفئاتهم العمرية.

ويصطحب برنامج الحفل الجمهور في رحلة موسيقية غامرة تجمع بين الإيقاعات النابضة والأنغام المفعمة بالحيوية في مقطوعة الرقصات السيمفونية من المسرحية الغنائية الشهيرة «قصة الحي الغربي» للمؤلف الموسيقي ليونارد برنشتاين، والألحان الانسيابية لمقطوعة «دانزون رقم 2» للمؤلف المكسيكي أرتورو ماركيز، والموسيقى الدرامية الشائقة في عمل «باكانال» للمؤلف كامي سان-سانس. كما تحتفي الأمسية بثراء التراث الموسيقي العربي من خلال عمل «السماعي الخمسيني»، للمؤلف الإماراتي وعضو الأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة عبدالعزيز المدني، المستوحى من تقاليد الموسيقى العربية الكلاسيكية، والذي يعيد تقديم قالب السماعي التاريخي برؤية معاصرة تجمع بين الصياغة اللحنية المتقنة والبناء الإيقاعي الرفيع.

وتُختتم الأمسية بمتتالية أوركسترالية خاصة تحتفي بالإرث الموسيقي للدولة من خلال إعادة تقديم مجموعة من أشهر الأغاني الإماراتية لمؤلفين بارزين. وقال معالي نورة بنت محمد الكعبي، وزيرة دولة ورئيس مجلس إدارة الأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة: «يشكّل الحفل الختامي للموسم الأول محطة مهمة للأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في مسيرتها الرامية لأن تصبح إحدى المؤسسات الثقافية البارزة على مستوى الدولة. وقد نجحنا خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية في إبراز قدرة الموسيقى على حماية التراث وتشجيع الإبداع وتعزيز التبادل الثقافي.

وبينما تواصل الأوركسترا الوطنية مسيرة التطور والنمو، يبقى تركيزنا منصباً على توفير الفرص للفنانين الواعدين، وإثراء الحياة الثقافية لمجتمعاتنا، والمساهمة الفاعلة في دعم رؤية دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الطموحة والرامية لأن تصبح إحدى المراكز العالمية الرائدة للثقافة والفنون». بدورها، قالت الشيخة علياء بنت خالد القاسمي، المدير العام للأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة: «يمثل الحفل الختامي للموسم الأول تجسيداً للرؤية الفنية التي قادت عمل الأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة طول موسمها الأول، ومناسبة للاحتفاء بالإنجازات التي حققتها خلال هذه المرحلة التأسيسية»





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