The National and Innovative Archive Project Dubai aims to build a comprehensive system for managing documents and knowledge assets, enhancing institutional memory, and supporting government efficiency and digital transformation. The project, unveiled during a press conference, is a significant milestone in developing a robust document management and archiving framework, leveraging best global practices for preserving government and semi-government archives and historical records. It also emphasizes the importance of data openness and ensuring the sustainability and accessibility of information resources.

المشروع الوطني والريادي "أرشيف دبي" يوثق مسيرة الإنجازات التي تمثل مصدر إلهام، بما يعكس رؤية دبي في استدامة المعرفة وتعزيز أثرها المجتمعي. الأرشيف مهم في حياة الشعوب..

والمشروع الجديد سيسهم في الحفاظ على الوثائق من التلف أو الضياع، ويصونها للأجيال. أرشيف دبي يشكّل محطة مهمة في مجال التحول الرقمي، لاسيما في ما يتعلق بتنظيم وأرشفة الوثائق الحكومية. المشروع يحافظ على الوثائق للأجيال، ويساعد الباحثين، فهو يصون الإرث الوطني، ويساعد أبناء الغد في التعرف عليه. الأرشيف يرتبط بالمكتبات، ومن هنا بدأ التعاون بين مكتبة محمد بن راشد والمؤسسات.

المشروع يتمحور حول الأرشيف الحكومي، ويحمي الذاكرة الوطنية. الأرشيف مهم في حياة الشعوب، ويحفظ الذاكرة التاريخية، وهذا المشروع الجديد يتمحور حول الأرشيف الحكومي، ويحمي الذاكرة الوطنية. الأرشيف يرتبط بالمكتبات، ومن هنا بدأ التعاون بين مكتبة محمد بن راشد والمؤسسات. المشروع سيسهم في الحفاظ على الوثائق من التلف أو الضياع، ويصونها للأجيال المقبلة، حيث سيتم الاعتماد على الذكاء الاصطناعي، وهذا ما يجعله مختلفاً عن غيره؛ إذ سيعمل من مبدأ اللامركزية، وستحتفظ المؤسسات بالكم الأكبر من وثائقها، وتتم إدارتها بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

أرشيف دبي يشكل محطة مهمة في مجال التحول الرقمي، لاسيما في ما يتعلق بتنظيم وأرشفة الوثائق الحكومية، إذ ستكون المنظومة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في تنظيم وتصنيف البيانات، وتوفير تجربة فريدة للمستخدم. هذه المنظومة ستكون المرجعية في الوثائق الرسمية الخاصة بالأرشيف. المشروع يحافظ على الوثائق للأجيال، ويساعد الباحثين، فهو يصون الإرث الوطني، ويساعد أبناء الغد في التعرف عليه.

المشروع سيسهم في ترسيخ الهوية الوطنية من خلال حفظ تاريخ دبي وتراثها المؤسسي والثقافي، وحفظ الذاكرة الوطنية للأجيال المقبلة، عبر بناء بنية معرفية مستدامة تضمن استمرارية الوصول إلى المعرفة وتوظيفها، وتوثيق مسيرة الإنجازات التي تمثل مصدر إلهام للمستقبل، بما يعكس رؤية دبي في استدامة المعرفة وتعزيز أثرها المجتمعي





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Archive Document Management Government Archives Historical Records Knowledge Management National Archive Preservation Semi-Government Archives Sustainability Technological Preservation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Day of Emirati Writers in Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid LibraryA cultural program in the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai, featuring talks, workshops, and interactive exhibitions, aiming to support the local literary movement and highlight the national cultural achievement. The program includes sessions on the presence of Emirati writers in the global literary scene, the role of media platforms in showcasing local talent, and the support provided by local institutions to emerging writers. There will also be a session on the future of Emirati literature in the digital age and a discussion on the impact of generational changes on literary interests.

Read more »

Dubai's 'Green Corridor' Initiative Successfully Navigates Regional Trade ChallengesJebel Ali Free Zone and Dubai International Container Terminal (DICOT) have been instrumental in facilitating the movement of goods and ensuring the continuity of trade between the UAE and Oman.

Read more »

Stage 3 of Paid Parking System Launch in Dubai's Industrial AreaThe third phase of the paid parking system is set to begin in Dubai's industrial area, with 3921 parking spots allocated across sectors M5-M23 and reserved for disabled individuals. This move aims to streamline parking and improve traffic flow under the guidance of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Municipality's Transport and Traffic Department. The industrial area, known for its high traffic volume, is expected to benefit from this initiative, which aims to enhance its status as a vital industrial and commercial hub.

Read more »

Gold Prices Drop in Dubai and SharjahGold prices have seen a significant decline, with varying decreases ranging from 12.75 to 21.5 dinars per gram for different karat weights compared to the previous week's prices, according to official price indicators in Dubai and Sharjah. The price of a gram of 24 karat gold has decreased by 21.5 dinars, while the price of a gram of 22 karat gold has decreased by 20 dinars. The price of a gram of 21 karat gold has decreased by 19.75 dinars, and the price of a gram of 18 karat gold has decreased by 16.5 dinars. The decline in gold prices has sparked a surge in demand for gold jewelry, with the most popular sizes being those weighing between 30 and 50 grams.

Read more »

Dubai Insurance Selected as Official Insurer for Self-Driving Taxis in DubaiDubai Insurance has been chosen as the official insurer for the self-driving taxis operated by Dubai Taxi, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of autonomous vehicles in the region. This partnership signifies Dubai's commitment to leading the future of transportation and fostering innovation in the transportation sector.

Read more »

Aaron Rai Wins Second Major Title of Season, Advances in Race for Dubai TitleBritish golfer Aaron Rai has secured his second major title of the season, winning the BMW PGA Championship, which concluded on Monday in Pennsylvania, USA. Rai, who had a challenging season, secured the victory with a score of 9 under par, earning a substantial prize of $3.69 million USD, or 13.5 million Dirhams. This victory has propelled him to fifth place in the Race to Dubai standings, with 1717 points, and has significantly boosted his chances of securing the coveted Dubai title. Meanwhile, Spaniard Jon Rahm finished second in the tournament, moving up to 16th in the Race to Dubai standings with 870 points. The BMW PGA Championship was the 19th event of the season, and the Race to Dubai will continue with at least 42 more events in 25 countries, culminating in the final 70 players' qualification for the Dubai Championship in November.

Read more »