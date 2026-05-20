Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni visit Colosseum, exchange selfies and chocolates, discuss trade in Rome

Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, and Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, visited the Colosseum, one of the most famous and largest architectural wonders of the Roman Empire, and took pictures together before their trade talks in Rome on Wednesday. They also exchanged chocolates, with Modi thanking Meloni for bringing Milodi chocolates. The two leaders discussed the potential for 20 billion euros (23 billion dollars) of trade between Italy and India by 2029, and mentioned sectors such as defense, aviation, automotive spare parts, clean technologies, and textiles. They also expressed their desire to build a strong partnership between Italian design, Indian manufacturing, and global-scale computers, as well as the rapid economic growth of India and its engineering skills, business potential, and innovative environment.

زار رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي ورئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني الكولوسيوم في روما، حيث التقيا قبل محادثات تجارية الأربعاء. وقد تبادلوا صور سيلفي وأعجبا بإطلالة روما الخلابة.

وفي مقطع فيديو، شكرت ميلوني مودي على إحضاره علبة من حلوى 'ميلودي' خلال زيارته، وظهران يضحكان على الهدية التي تحمل مقطعين من اسميهما. وقد زار مودي إيطاليا سابقا لحضور قمة مجموعة العشرين عام 2021 وقمة مجموعة السبع عام 2024. وفي افتتاحية مشتركة نشرت في صحيفة 'كورييري ديلا سيرا' الإيطالية، صرّح مودي وميلوني برغبتهما في تحقيق هدف 20 مليار يورو (23 مليار دولار) من التجارة بين إيطاليا والهند بحلول عام 2029، وتجاوزته.

وأشارا إلى أن القطاعات ذات الاهتمام الخاص تشمل الدفاع والطيران وقطع غيار السيارات والتقنيات النظيفة والمنسوجات. وقالان 'نسعى لبناء شراكة قوية تجمع بين التصميم الإيطالي المتميز والتصنيع الراقي وأجهزة الكمبيوتر العملاقة ذات المستوى العالمي... والنمو الاقتصادي السريع للهند ومواهبها الهندسية وحجم عملياتها وبيئتها الابتكارية وريادة الأعمال'. ويعقد الزعيمان الأربعاء محادثات ثنائية في فيلا بامفيلي، وهي فيلا تعود للقرن السابع عشر تقع غرب مركز المدينة.

وقال مودي على 'إكس' أنه سيزور مقر منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة 'الفاو' في روما، مؤكدا بذلك التزام الهند بالتعددية والأمن الغذائي العالمي





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Narendra Modi Giorgia Meloni Colosseum Rome Trade Talks Chocolate Milodi Italian Design Indian Manufacturing Global-Scale Computers Rapid Economic Growth Engineering Skills Business Potential Innovative Environment

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