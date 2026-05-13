Noble Metals Rally as Supply Disruptions Persist

Prices of copper and other industrial metals have been on the rise, with copper prices reaching a new high of $14,000 per ton, approaching the record high set in January. The rise in prices is attributed to supply disruptions caused by mine issues worldwide, particularly in Africa. Sulfur, a key ingredient in copper production, is facing supply shortages, which could impact copper production in Africa and other regions. The rise in prices is also attributed to the ongoing trade tensions between the US and Iran, as well as the potential impact of tariffs on copper imports. Additionally, the Chinese mining sector is facing a shortage of raw materials, which could impact copper production in the country.

واصلت أسعار النحاس مكاسبها، متجاوزة مستوى 14 ألف دولار للطن، لتقترب تدريجياً من المستوى القياسي المسجل في أواخر يناير، مع تصاعد مخاطر الإمدادات الناتجة عن اضطرابات المناجم حول العالم.

وارتفع سعر المعدن الأحمر للجلسة الثامنة على التوالي، ليلامس 14196.50 دولاراً للطن، في بورصة لندن للمعادن، مقترباً من أعلى مستوياته على الإطلاق عند 14527.50 دولاراً. وأدى شح إمدادات الكبريت القادمة من الشرق الأوسط، إلى تهديد آفاق الإنتاج لبعض المناجم في أفريقيا، ما فاقم الاضطرابات القائمة بالفعل في مواقع رئيسة أخرى حول العالم. ويُستخدم الكبريت في معالجة نحو سدس إمدادات النحاس العالمية.

ويرى لي شيوتشي مدير الأبحاث لدى «كايوس ترناري فيوتشرز»، أن موجة الاضطرابات في العرض، مقترنة بمتانة الطلب، تقود تعافياً ملموساً في أسعار المعادن الصناعية، مع تراجع المخاوف بشأن حرب إيران. وقفزت العقود الآجلة للنحاس في بورصة «كوميكس» في نيويورك إلى مستوى قياسي عند 6.69 دولارات للرطل، ليتسع الفارق السعري مع أسعار النحاس في بورصة لندن للمعادن، إلى أكثر من 500 دولار للطن، وسط توقعات بأن تفرض إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رسوماً جمركية على واردات المعدن المنقى.

وتسهم الرسوم المحتملة في جذب شحنات النحاس المنقى إلى الولايات المتحدة، واستنزاف الإمدادات في مناطق أخرى. ومن المقرر أن يقدم وزير التجارة الأمريكي تقريراً محدثاً عن سوق النحاس المحلية بحلول 30 يونيو، في إطار مساعٍ أوسع لتعزيز إمدادات معدن أساسي في جهود التحول إلى الكهرباء عالمياً. في المقابل، بدأت أزمة نقص المواد الخام المتفاقمة في المناجم في الصين تؤثر في إنتاج النحاس المنقى.

وبلغ إنتاج النحاس المنقى 1.05 مليون طن في أبريل، منخفضاً بنسبة 3 % عن مارس، بعدما واصلت رسوم معالجة الركاز تراجعها، في حين أدت القيود المفروضة على الفواتير إلى تقليص إمدادات الخردة المستخدمة كمواد أولية، مع احتمال تراجع الإنتاج بشكل أكبر خلال مايو، بسبب أعمال صيانة المصاهر، بحسب «بيجين أنتايك إنفورميشن». وارتفع سعر النحاس 0.9 %، إلى 14150 دولاراً للطن، كما ارتفعت أسعار المعادن الأساسية الأخرى، إذ صعد الألمنيوم 2.2 %، إلى 3639.50 دولاراً للطن، وارتفع القصدير 1.3 %





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