The Nikkei 225, a Japanese stock market index, surged to a new all-time high on Friday as Japanese stocks outperformed the U.S. markets due to declining oil prices and falling global bond yields. Softek Bank joined Toshiba as the major movers in the Japanese stock sector, with the Thai-Japanese bank seeing a strong 11.9% gain, pushing the index to its new record high. The rise of 16 out of 33 industrial sectors led by copper and lead groups added to the overall bullish sentiment in Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The Nikkei 225 , a major Japanese stock market index, rose by 2.7% on Friday to close at 63,339.07 points. This was the highest level since its inception but was lower than the high of 63,799.32 points set on May 14.

The Semiconductor Industry Association of Japan (SIAJ) index, which focuses on semiconductor stocks, surged 1.3% overnight. The Japanese stocks outperformed the U.S. markets due to declining oil prices and falling global bond yields. According to analysts from BofA Securities, the correction in Japanese stocks, particularly in AI-related stocks, may continue, but they don't expect it to become long term or severe.

Softek Bank, which invests in the AI sector, led the gain with a 11.9% increase, contributing to 578 points out of the total gain of 1,655 points. The Japanese multinational electronics company, Toshiba, also provided significant support as its stock increased by 2.1% on the day. The distribution of higher and lower-priced stocks in the Tokyo Stock Exchange was balanced, with 120 stocks crossing above a certain price, 100 stocks falling, and five staying unchanged.

The rise of 16 out of 33 industrial sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange led by the copper and lead groups





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Japanese Stock Market Nikkei 225 Supercycle Semiconductor Stocks AI Stocks Softek Bank Toshiba U.S. Markets Oil Prices Bond Yields Industrial Sectors

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