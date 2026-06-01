Neymar's Return to the World Cup: A New Beginning or a Final Chapter?

Neymar, the iconic Brazilian footballer, returns to the World Cup after a three-year absence due to injuries. His inclusion in the team has sparked debates and mixed reactions among fans, with some questioning his physical condition and others hopeful for a resurgence. The team's success in 2026 will undoubtedly be linked to his name.

بالنسبة لنيمار، لا تبدو كأس العالم لكرة القدم بمثابة بداية جديدة بقدر ما هي مشهد الختام، أو جولة أخيرة في أعظم بطولات كرة القدم بعد مسيرة حافلة بالتألق الباهر والانتكاسات القاسية.

واستدعى المدرب كارلو أنشيلوتي الهداف التاريخي للبرازيل، البالغ عمره الآن 34 عاماً، بعد غياب دام نحو ثلاث سنوات عن المنتخب الوطني، وكانت آخر مباراة خاضها مع البرازيل عام 2023 عندما تعرض لإصابة قوية في الركبة أمام أوروجواي في تصفيات كأس العالم. ومنذ تلك الليلة في أكتوبر 2023، غاب نيمار عن الملاعب لأكثر من 600 يوم بسبب سلسلة من الإصابات خلال فترة لعبه في السعودية والبرازيل، حيث عاد إلى ناديه القديم سانتوس العام الماضي في محاولة لإحياء مسيرته الكروية.

وسجل نيمار هذا العام ستة أهداف وقدم أربع تمريرات حاسمة في 15 مباراة، حيث تمت إدارة مشاركاته بحذر، ولم يخض أكثر من أربع مباريات متتالية منذ عودته من جراحة أخرى في الركبة في فبراير الماضي. وأثار ضمه إلى تشكيلة أنشيلوتي جدلاً واسعاً في البرازيل، وعندما اعتلى المدرب الإيطالي المنصة في «متحف الغد» بريو دي جانيرو يوم 18 مايو الماضي لإعلان تشكيلته، ساد التوتر الأجواء حتى نطق باسم نيمار، لتنفجر القاعة بالهتاف وكأن هدفاً سُجل في الأنفاس الأخيرة للمباراة.

واختار أنشيلوتي العاطفة بقدر ما اختار المنطق، باستدعاء النجم المخضرم الذي طالما شكل أيقونة للمنتخب، في إطار سعيه لتشكيل فريق يتميز بإيقاع مرتفع يليق ببطل العالم خمس مرات. وأبدى زملاؤه في الفريق دعمهم علناً لعودة نيمار، ومع ذلك لا يزال المشجعون منقسمين بين الوفاء له والقلق بشأن ما إذا كان جسده لا يزال قادراً على مواكبة إمكاناته الكروية.

وفي 2014، على أرضه، سجل أربعة أهداف في خمس مباريات قبل أن تبعده إصابة في الظهر، إثر التحام مع لاعب كولومبي، عن مباراة الهزيمة التاريخية 7-1 أمام ألمانيا في نصف النهائي. وفي عام 2018، بعدما وصل والشكوك تحيط بلياقته البدنية عقب إصابة في القدم مع باريس سان جيرمان، لم يتمكن من منع خروج البرازيل أمام بلجيكا في ربع النهائي.

وفي عام 2022، مدفوعاً بمستويات قوية مع باريس سان جيرمان، ارتفعت الآمال مجدداً، لكن إصابة في الكاحل أمام صربيا عرقلت مسيرته، قبل أن تنهي الخسارة بركلات الترجيح أمام كرواتيا مشوار البرازيل في ربع النهائي مرة أخرى. والآن يصل نيمار وهو بعيد عن قمة مستواه ويواجه معضلة خططية، وقال أنشيلوتي لرويترز في أوائل مايو الماضي إن فريقه يجب أن يضغط بقوة في المناطق الأمامية ويركض دون توقف، وهي مهمة شاقة للاعب يحاول إعادة بناء جسده وثقته.

وسواء لعب نيمار دوراً محورياً أو كان بمثابة الملهم العاطفي للفريق، فإن مجرد وجوده يغير الأجواء، وسواء كان ذلك للأفضل أو للأسوأ، فإن قصة البرازيل في 2026 ستحمل اسمه مرة أخرى





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Neymar Brazilian Footballer World Cup Injury Return To The Team Debates Physical Condition Success In 2026

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