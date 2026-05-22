New discovery could revolutionize future treatments for bone and fat disorders

A team of scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery that could change the future of treating bone and fat disorders. They have identified a hidden genetic key that activates an unknown pathway to burn fat and generate heat inside the body.

كشف فريق من العلماء عن اكتشاف علمي جديد قد يغيّر مستقبل علاج اضطرابات العظام والأيض، بعدما نجحوا في تحديد "مفتاح" جزيئي خفي ينشّط نظاما غير معروف سابقا لحرق الدهون وتوليد الحرارة داخل الجسم.

الدراسة، التي نُشرت في دورية Nature، أوضحت أن الباحثين تمكنوا من اكتشاف آلية جزيئية لدى الفئران تقوم بتفعيل مسار بديل داخل الدهون البنية، وهي نوع متخصص من الدهون يساعد الجسم على إنتاج الحرارة عبر حرق السعرات الحرارية. وعلى خلاف الدهون البيضاء المسؤولة عن تخزين الطاقة، تُعد الدهون البنية عنصرا رئيسيا في الحفاظ على حرارة الجسم، خصوصا عند التعرض للبرد.

وكان العلماء يعتقدون لسنوات أن عملية توليد الحرارة تعتمد على مسار بيولوجي واحد فقط، قبل أن تكشف أبحاث حديثة عن وجود مسار إضافي يعمل بالتوازي معه، دون معرفة العامل المسؤول عن تشغيله. الفريق البحثي بقيادة العالم لورنس كازاك من جامعة ماكغيل وهي واحدة من أبرز الجامعات البحثية في كندا، توصّل إلى تحديد "مفتاح التشغيل" لهذا النظام البديل، المعروف باسم "دورة الكرياتين غير المجدية" (Futile Creatine Cycle).

أظهرت الدراسة أن الجسم، عند التعرض لدرجات حرارة منخفضة، يبدأ في تكسير الدهون المخزنة لإنتاج الحرارة، وخلال هذه العملية يتم إطلاق مادة الغليسرول. وبالتعاون مع عالمة الأحياء البنيوية Alba Guarné، اكتشف الباحثون أن الغليسرول يرتبط بإنزيم يُعرف باسم TNAP داخل منطقة أطلق عليها العلماء اسم "جيب الغليسرول،" وهو ما يؤدي إلى تشغيل المسار الحراري الخفي المسؤول عن حرق الطاقة.

وقال كازاك، الأستاذ المشارك في قسم الكيمياء الحيوية والحاصل على كرسي الأبحاث الكندي في بيولوجيا الخلايا الدهنية، إن هذا الاكتشاف يمثل أول دليل واضح على كيفية تنشيط مسار بديل لإنتاج الحرارة بشكل مستقل عن النظام التقليدي، ما يفتح الباب لفهم أعمق لآليات تنظيم الطاقة داخل الجسم. ورغم أن الأبحاث المتعلقة بالدهون البنية تركز غالبا على السمنة وعمليات الأيض، فإن الدراسة كشفت عن أهمية أكبر للاكتشاف في مجال صحة العظام، نظرا للدور الحيوي الذي يلعبه إنزيم TNAP في تقوية العظام.

ويُعد الإنزيم عنصرا أساسيا في عملية التكلّس التي تمنح العظام صلابتها، فيما يمكن أن تؤدي الطفرات التي تعطل نشاطه إلى الإصابة بمرض نادر يُعرف باسم "نقص فوسفاتاز الهيكل العظمي،" أو ما يُطلق عليه أحيانا "العظام اللينة،" وهو اضطراب يسبب الكسور وآلام العظام والتشوهات الهيكلية. وأظهرت الاختبارات المخبرية أن "المفتاح" الجزيئي المكتشف لا يقتصر تأثيره على الخلايا الدهنية فحسب، بل يؤثر أيضا بصورة مباشرة على الخلايا المسؤولة عن تمعدن العظام وبنائها.

وقال الباحثون أن النتائج الجديدة قد تمهّد لتطوير جيل جديد من العلاجات المعتمدة على تعزيز نشاط إنزيم TNAP عبر "جيب الغليسرول،" سواء باستخدام مركبات طبيعية أو مواد دوائية صناعية، بهدف استعادة تمعدن العظام إلى مستوياته الطبيعية لدى المرضى الذين يعانون من اضطرابات مرتبطة بضعف هذا الإنزيم. قال الباحث مارك دي. ماكي إن الاكتشاف يفتح الباب أمام استراتيجية علاجية جديدة يمكن أن تساعد مستقبلا في تحسين صحة العظام لدى المرضى المصابين بخلل في نشاط TNAP.

وأشار العلماء إلى أنهم حددوا بالفعل عشرات المركبات الدوائية المرشحة لإجراء اختبارات مستقبلية عليها، في خطوة قد تقرّب هذا الاكتشاف من التطبيقات العلاجية العملية





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bone Disorders Fat Disorders Genetic Key Heat Generation Pathway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Europa Unveils New Reusable Rocket Concept, Aiming to Challenge SpaceX's StarshipThe new rocket project, called RLV C5, aims to provide Europe with a strategic alternative to ensure greater independence in accessing space, given the rapid advancements led by SpaceX's Starship. RLV C5 is designed to be more efficient in terms of fuel efficiency and payload-to-dry mass compared to SpaceX's Starship. It can carry over 70 tonnes to low Earth orbit, putting it in the category of heavy rockets. The project envisions an independent European space capability, with the potential to send payloads into deep space.

Read more »

Government of Egypt: New Legislation Imposes Strict Penalties for Smoking in Public Places and WorkplaceThe government of Egypt has introduced new legislation imposing strict penalties for smoking in public places and workplaces. The law specifies fines of up to 20,000 Egyptian pounds for those who fail to comply with the rules. The legislation also aims to increase taxes on tobacco products to discourage smoking and support healthcare services.

Read more »

UAE, EU Hold Talks on Strengthening Cooperation: Dr. Ali Al Naimi Meets European Parliament Member, Discusses Security, Economy, and Future of RegionThe Chairman of the National Committee for Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ali Aly Naimi, and the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Hanan Galool Murphy, met in Strasbourg, France, to discuss further strengthening of relations and cooperation between the UAE and EU member states, including the signing of a free-trade agreement and strategic partnership, exploring new economic and investment opportunities, and deterring destabilizing activities in the region.

Read more »

SpaceX Prepares to Revolutionise Travel Globally with New Network of SpaceportsSpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, is preparing to launch a new chapter in global transportation history with its ambitious space project. SpaceX aims to develop spaceports worldwide in preparation for its StarShip rocket, which will not only explore space but also transport humans and cargo with incredible speed between continents. The company anticipates reducing intercontinental travel from 10 hours to just 40 minutes, and with it, many carbon-intensive uses of the space industry. SpaceX promises to revolutionize transportation through their plan to provide highly efficient and reliable passenger and cargo shipment services, all through their Absolutes Network.

Read more »

Government of Thailand Approves Changes to Visa System, Limiting Stay to 30 Days for Most VisitorsThe Government of Thailand has approved changes to its visa system, limiting the stay for most visitors to 30 days. The changes were made based on a proposal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reorganize entry policies and enhance visitor control. The new system will replace the previous 60-day exemption known as P.60 with a new system called P.30, allowing for a maximum stay of 30 days. The new system will start to be implemented 15 days after it is officially published.

Read more »

Dubai Accelerates Innovation with Future Solutions InitiativeThe Future Solutions Initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Arts and Culture Authority, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and research. The initiative brings together researchers, innovators, and institutions to turn groundbreaking ideas into practical, impactful solutions that address global challenges. It also fosters partnerships between the public and private sectors to accelerate innovation, create new growth opportunities, and promote sustainable development.

Read more »