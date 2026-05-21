Neural stem cells boost cognitive resilience against Alzheimer's; higher activity reduces inflammation and cell death and supports brain function

Some unripe neurons in the brain, reminiscent of youthful growing neurons, assist some in resisting Alzheimer's symptoms, even when the disease is present, reshaping the concept of cognitive plasticity and raising questions about the different responses of the brain to the disease.

خلايا دماغية غير ناضجة تعزز مرونة معرفية ضد الزهايمر; نشاطها الأعلى تقلل الالتهاب وموت الخلايا ويدعم بقاء الدماغ وظيفياً خلايا الدماغ غير الناضجة مثل خلايا الدماغ الشابة النامية تساعد بعض الأشخاص على مقاومة أعراض مرض الزهايمر حتى عندما يكون المرض موجوداً بالفعل، مما يعيد طرح مفهوم المرونة المعرفية ويثير تساؤلات حول اختلاف استجابة الأدمغة للمرض.

د. إيفجينيا سالتا، من المعهد والباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة، تقول إن نحو 30% من كبار السن الذين تظهر عليهم مؤشرات الزهايمر لا يعانون أعراض الخرف، ونحن حقاً لا نعرف السبب، فهو لغز كبير ومهم جداً. خلصت الدراسة إلى أن الفجوة تكمن في نشاط هذه الخلايا، إذ بدت أكثر فاعلية في الأدمغة المرنة مع مؤشرات أقل للالتهاب وموت الخلايا، ما يجعلها أشبه بـ«سماد» يدعم البيئة العصبية.

هذه الخلايا تفعل أكثر من مجرد استبدال الخلايا العصبية المفقودة، وذلك بدعم الأنسجة المحيطة ما يساعد الدماغ على البقاء وظيفياً وشاباً. ويأمل الباحثون أن تسهم هذه المعطيات في تطوير فهم أعمق لآليات مقاومة التدهور المعرفي وفتح آفاق لعلاجات مستقبلية لمرض الزهايمر





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Nerve Unripe Neurons Imagination Alzheimer's Disease Cognitive Plasticity Alzheimer's Symptoms Research Understanding

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