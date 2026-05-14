Mass Evacuation of Cruise Ship in France Amid Health Crisis

A luxury cruise ship, Ambition, carrying over 1,700 passengers, was forced to evacuate its passengers in the south-west of France due to a health crisis. The ship was on a 14-night journey from Belfast and Liverpool to the French and Spanish coasts, but had to halt its plans after several passengers contracted severe stomach flu-like symptoms.

تواجه رحلة بحرية فاخرة كان من المفترض أن تكون نزهة حالمة عبر سواحل فرنسا وإسبانيا كابوساً حقيقياً؛ حيث يتم احتجاز ما يصل إلى 1,700 راكب على متن السفينة السياحية "أمبيشن" (Ambition) في جنوب غرب فرنسا.

وجاء هذا القرار الدرامي بعد تفشي عشرات الحالات المصابة بأعراض تسمم معوي حاد، مما حول السفينة إلى ما يشبه الحجر الصحي العائم. بدأت الرحلة البحرية، التي كان من المقرر أن تستمر لمدة 14 ليلة، بجمع الركاب من مدينتين في المملكة المتحدة؛ حيث انطلقت من بلفاست في 8 مايو ومن ليفربول في 9 مايو. وكان الجدول الزمني للسفينة يتضمن جولة سياحية شاملة حول السواحل الفرنسية والإسبانية قبل أن تتعطل المخططات بسبب الأزمة الصحية الطارئة.

أعراض حادة تعرض ما يقرب من 50 راكباً على متن السفينة لأعراض تتفق مع مرض المعدة الحاد، وفقاً لوكالة الصحة المحلية في مقاطعة"جيروند" الفرنسية. وبمجرد ظهور الإصابات، خضع الركاب لفحص فوري من قبل الأطباء وتم عزلهم تماماً في غرفهم لمنع تفشي العدوى بين بقية المسافرين. وسط هذه الأزمة الصحية، سجلت السفينة حادثة مأساوية بوفاة رجل يبلغ من العمر 92 عاماً في العاشر من مايو.

ورغم أن مشغل السفينة، شركة"أمباسادور كروز لاين", أكد أن المتوفى لم يظهر عليه أي أعراض ترتبط بالمرض المعوي المنتشر، إلا أن سبب الوفاة لا يزال قيد التحقيق بانتظار تقرير الطبيب الشرعي الكامل. إجراءات صارمة أكدت الشركة المشغلة أنها طبقت بروتوكولات تعقيم ووقاية"مُعززة" فور الإبلاغ عن الحالات الأولى، وذلك تماشياً مع إجراءات الصحة العامة المعمول بها. كما صرحت الشركة بأنها تأخذ أي حالات مرضية على متن أسطولها بجدية قصوى لضمان سلامة الجميع.

كإجراء احترازي، قررت السلطات تعليق خطط نزول الركاب في مدينة بوردو بانتظار نتائج الاختبارات الطبية. ويقوم قسم الأمراض المعدية في مستشفى جامعة بوردو (CHU) حالياً بتحليل العينات المأخوذة من الركاب المصابين لتحديد طبيعة الفيروس أو البكتيريا المسببة لهذا التدهور الصحي المفاجئ





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Cruise Ship Evacuation Health Crisis Stomach Flu-Like Symptoms French Coast Spanish Coast Belfast Liverpool Ambitious Ambasador Cruises

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