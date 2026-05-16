Since the takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, Manchester City has been unstoppable, winning 26 trophies, more than double the previous record. The UAE-led ownership has been instrumental in the club's success, with titles in both domestic and international competitions.

لا تتوقف ماكينة نادي مانشستر سيتي عن حصد الذهب والألقاب منذ الانتقال إلى الملكية الإماراتية، آخرها اليوم الأحد لقب كأس إنجلترا بفوزه في النهائي على تشيلسي 1-0 السبت على ملعب ويمبلي.

كما توج مانشستر سيتي في مارس الماضي بكأس الرابطة، الأمل موصول بإكمال الثلاثية حين يستأنف صراع الأمتار الأخيرة مع أرسنال على زعامة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز. لا يتوقف نادي مانشستر سيتي عن كتابة سطور من ذهب في العهد الإماراتي، وتحديداً منذ عام 2008 عندما استحوذت مجموعة أبوظبي المتحدة للتنمية والاستثمار بقيادة سمو الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس الدولة، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء، رئيس ديوان الرئاسة.

منذ ذلك التاريخ وخزائن مانشستر سيتي مفتوحة على مصراعيها لرص الألقاب، إذ أحكم السماوي قبضته بشكل شبه مطلق على الكرة الإنجليزية منذ الاستحواذ الإماراتي. وحقق السماوي 26 لقباً منذ عام 2008 وحتى الآن، وهو ما يعادل أكثر من ضعف ألقاب الفريق قبل الحقبة الإماراتية، إذ اكتفى بـ 12 لقباً فقط خلال 114 عاماً، وتحديداً بين 1894 و2008.

وتوزعت الألقاب الـ 26 في الـ 18 عاماً تحت القيادة الإماراتية بين البطولات المحلية والقارية، إذ توج دوري أبطال أوروبا 2022 / 2023، كأس العالم للأندية مرة موسم 2023 / 2024، وكأس السوبر الأوروبي مرة، إلى جانب 8 ألقاب في الدوري الإنجليزي، و4 ألقاب في كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، و7 ألقاب في كأس الرابطة الإنجليزية، فضلاً عن 4 ألقاب في كأس درع الاتحاد الإنجليزي





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Manchester City UAE Ownership Trophies Premier League European Cup

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