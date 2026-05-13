Manchester City Opens £10 Mega-Women's Training Centre to Boost Women's Football Future: Innovative Technologies and Advanced Facilities for Players' Fitness and Recovery

The new women's training centre, located in the Manchester City Academy's stadium, aims to foster growth, advancement, and prosperity for women's footballers worldwide. It offers cutting-edge training technologies and modern amenities, enhancing player performance, self-care, and recovery.

Manchester City Opens New £10 Million Women's Training Centre with Cutting-Edge Technologies to Boost the Future of Women's Football Manchester City opened its new £10 million women's training centre , a major milestone for the trophy-winning women's football champions, and one of the most significant investments in a comprehensive, dedicated women's football environment in professional football.

The new training centre is located within the Manchester City Academy's stadium, which holds an impressive capacity of 7,000 spectators and is the first dedicated Premiership stadium for women's football. The training centre, spanning a massive 17,000 square feet, features the most advanced technologies, state-of-the-art facilities, and top-tier equipment for enhancing players' fitness, recovery, and injury prevention.

The new state-of-the-art training centre boasts a world-class fitness room, specialized strength and conditioning facilities, medical services, physiotherapy rooms, hydrotherapy facilities, dressing rooms with a rotating dressing room design adorned with the club's logo, training areas for rehabilitation and natural treatments, aquatic therapy areas, and offices for the academy's staff throughout. Designed with an active role from the team's players and technical team, the new training centre aims to be a warm and nurturing home for the team, promoting a collective spirit, briskly accelerating player development.

The training centre is a testament to Manchester City's commitment to women's football, having nine women's Premier League titles under their belt. Honoring their supporters and their achievements, the training centre features numerous names of those who have played over 100 matches for Manchester City Women, with an exclusive championship exhibition





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Manchester City Ladies' Football Premier League Title Women's Training Centre Innovative Technologies Cutting-Edge Equipments

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