Manchester City fans mourn the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola

The city of Manchester was filled with emotions as the fans of Manchester City gathered to celebrate their successful season and bid farewell to their beloved manager, Pep Guardiola.

جمع الاستعراض مانشستر سيتي للألقاب والحفل الذي تلاه، بين الاحتفال والمشاعر، إذ احتفى المشجعون بموسم ناجح، وودعوا غوارديولا. وبعد يوم واحد من المباراة الأخيرة لغوارديولا، عقب عقد حافل بالألقاب، اصطف الآلاف في الشوارع وسط حرارة مرتفعة بلغت 31 درجة مئوية، وسحب من قصاصات الورق الزرقاء، بينما تسلق المشجعون أعمدة الإنارة واحتشدوا في كل نقطة رؤية، لإلقاء نظرة على المدرب الإسباني الذي شكّل حقبة كاملة.

وتلألأت كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية المحترفة وكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، اللتان توج بهما الفريق هذا الموسم، فوق الحافلات المكشوفة، لكن غوارديولا «55 عامًا»، وهو يلوح ويبتسم، نال النصيب الأكبر من الهتافات. وقال هادلي بارتريدج «16 عامًا»، مرتديًا قميص رودري: «أنا أذهب لمتابعة سيتي منذ نحو 10 سنوات، منذ كان عمري ست سنوات، منذ قدوم غوارديولا». وعند سؤاله عن شعوره تجاه رحيل المدرب، لم يتردد المراهق، قائلًا: «مدمر.. كنت أريده أن يبقى 10 سنوات أخرى بصراحة، وأن يحصد كل الألقاب».

أما ليزا وستيف إيفانز، اللذان تمتلك عائلتهما تذاكر موسمية منذ أكثر من 20 عامًا، فكان رحيل غوارديولا بالنسبة لهما أكثر من مجرد نهاية حقبة مشرقة، بل أمرًا مس أجيالًا مختلفة. وأضاف ستيف: «ابنانا جاك «31 عامًا» وجو «26 عامًا» كانا يبكيان في مباراة الأحد، لأن غوارديولا سيرحل». وإذا كان رحيل غوارديولا قد جلب الحزن، فقد أبرز أيضًا عمق إرثه. وأضافت ليزا: «إنه شغفه، أليس كذلك؟

أعتقد أنه يحب كرة القدم حقًا، ولا أظن أن الأمر يتعلق بالمال». وفوق الحافلات الزرقاء السماوية، استمتع اللاعبون الذين حملوا هذه الفلسفة باللحظة، مدركين أنهم جزء من نهاية بقدر ما هو احتفال





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Manchester City Pep Guardiola Awards Fans Celebration Bid Farewell Legendary Manager Successful Season Emotions

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