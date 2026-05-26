Manchester City Fans Pay Tribute to Pep Guardiola with Surprise Appearance by Michael Jordan

The legendary basketball player Michael Jordan made an unexpected appearance at a farewell event for Pep Guardiola, the Spanish coach who is set to retire after a successful tenure at Manchester City. Jordan, one of the greatest players in NBA history, surprised the crowd by delivering a recorded video message praising Guardiola.

انضم أسطورة كرة السلة مايكل جوردان إلى آلاف من جماهير مانشستر سيتي لكرة القدم الذين احتشدوا لتكريم المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا في حفل وداعه. ويستعد غوارديولا للتنحي عن منصبه بعد عقد حافل بالإنجازات على رأس الجهاز الفني لسيتي، حيث نظّم النادي الإنجليزي احتفالاً يليق بمسيرته خلال موكب للكؤوس في مدينة مانشستر.

وكان جوردان، أحد أعظم لاعبي دوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين (أن بي أيه) عبر التاريخ، مفاجأة الحفل، إذ وجّه رسالة مصوّرة مسجّلة أشاد فيها بغوارديولا. وقال نجم شيكاغو بولز السابق، بينما كان غوارديولا يشاهد الفيديو على شاشة داخل قاعة خلال حفل ما بعد الموكب «مرحباً بيب، هنا مايكل جوردان، أردت فقط أن أهنئك على مسيرة مذهلة». وفي إشارة إلى شغف غوارديولا برياضة الغولف، مازح جوردان قائلاً: «استمتع بتقاعدك، حظاً موفقاً في ملاعب الغولف، وحافظ على استقامة الضربات.. مبروك».

وكان المشجعون قد اصطفوا في وقت سابق على جانبَي الطرقات لتحية غوارديولا، بينما شارك المدرب الإسباني لاعبي سيتي وأفراد الجهاز الفني في جولة بحافلة مكشوفة وصولاً إلى ملعب الاتحاد. وقاد غوارديولا سيتي إلى إحراز كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي وكأس الرابطة في موسمه الأخير، ليرفع حصيلته من الألقاب إلى 20 منذ قدومه إلى النادي عام 2016. وأشرف على إحراز ستة ألقاب في الـ«بريميرليغ»، إضافة إلى التتويج الأول في تاريخ النادي بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا عام 2023.

وأنهى سيتي الموسم الحالي في المركز الثاني خلف أرسنال بطل الدوري، فيما خسر على أرضه أمام أستون فيلا في المباراة الأخيرة لغوارديولا الأحد، حيث ذرف المدرب الدموع بعد صافرة النهاية. واعتلى عدد من اللاعبين الحاليين والسابقين لسيتي مسرح «كو-أوب لايف» حاملين جميع الكؤوس التي أُحرزت خلال حقبة غوارديولا، وسط هتافات 19 ألف متفرج امتلأت بهم القاعة. وودّع غوارديولا جماهيره للمرة الأخيرة خلال مقابلة أجراها مع نجم الروك في فرقة «أوايزس» نويل غالاغر في حفل ما بعد الموكب





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