Manchester United Coach Michael Carrick: No Summer Vacation, Plans to Buy 4 Players

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick, who led the team to a third-place finish in the UEFA Champions League, announced that he won't be taking a summer vacation. He also revealed his plans to buy 4 players to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

قال الإنجليزي مايكل كاريك (44 عاماً)، الذي وقع عقد تدريب مانشستر يونايتد بشكل دائم لعامين الجمعة بعد قيادته الفريق للمركز الثالث المؤهل لمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا، إنه لا يحتاج إلى الذهاب في إجازة صيفية.

وأكد كاريك أنه ذهب في إجازة رأس السنة في باربادوس وقطعها عندما اتصلت به إدارة النادي لخلافة سلفه روبن أموريم وأضاف: 'ليست لدي خطة لإجازة فابنتي لويز وابني جيسي لديهما امتحانات حالياً لذلك لم أحجز لأي رحلة. بصراحة، لست بحاجة لإجازة صيفية.

أشعر أني بخير وأعتقد أن الدخول في مناخ العمل يكون عبر طرق مختلفة' ثم قال للمراسلين: 'أنا واثق أن ساعات عملكم تختلف عن ساعات عملي وبعضكم يعمل أكثر من الآخر وأنتم تعتادون على هذا وأنا أحب كل دقيقة من العمل ولا أشعر بحاجة لإجازة'. ويبدأ كاريك معسكر تمرينات ما قبل الموسم في إيرلندا ثم يخوض الفريق أول ودية قبل الموسم أمام ريكسهام في العاصمة الفنلندية هيلسنكي في 18 يوليو المقبل كما رتب النادي مباريات ودية أمام روزنبرغ النرويجي في تروندسم وأمام أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني في ستوكهولم وأمام باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي في غوثنبرغ وأمام ليدز يونايتد في دبلن وأخيراً أمام ميلان الإيطالي في مدينة فروكلاو البولندية قبل انطلاق موسم البريميرليغ في 22 من أغسطس المقبل.

ويخطط كاريك لشراء 4 لاعبين رئيسيين هم لاعبا وسط ومهاجم وظهير أيسر وربما حارس احتياط لأن الفريق يحتاج لدعم أكبر لتحمل جدول مزدحم بالمباريات الأوروبية إلى جانب البطولات المحلية





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Manchester United Michael Carrick Summer Vacation Buying Players UEFA Champions League

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