The next Premier League season is set to unfold with two of Europe's finest sides battling for the 2025-2026 EFL Cup title, pitting the title holders against the underdogs from the previous season. This high-stakes final promises a tantalising tactical duel as both teams strive to vanquish the other and secure the EFL Cup challenge, a significant domestic trophy in the sporting world.

Manchester City enters the match aiming to continue its local dominance, following its last title, the 2022-2023 EFL Cup. The upcoming English football fans match will see Manchester City against Chelsea in the 2025-2026 EFL Cup final on Wembley Stadium , considered one of the most intense finals in English football this season.

Both teams aim to finish the season with a major local trophy, facing a dynamic and unpredictable tactical battle between two of the best football coaching schools in Europe. The match takes place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time in London.beIN Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the Middle East and North Africa of the EFL Cup.

The match will be broadcast exclusively through: BeIN Sports covers the EFL Cup broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa, with the only match being the 2025-2026 EFL Cup Final between Manchester City and Chelsea. Both teams have formidable chances of claiming the trophy, with Manchester City's last victory in the 2022-2023 EFL Cup and Chelsea's absence from the finals since last season but the desire to regain their trophy in the 2021-2022 season.

The goalkeeper for Manchester City is in a safe zone, with John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Christian Eriksen, and Jadon Sancho lined up. The starting lineup for Chelsea will see Kai Havertz, Enzo Fernandez, Juan Cuadrado, Reece James, and Marcos Alonso take the field.

This match is expected to be one of the strongest finals of the season, with two teams boasting a top-tier class of players, providing fans with a tactical showcase of contrasting approaches and potentially delivering one of the season's fallback matches.





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