Mango Founder's Death Turns into Suspicion of Murder

The sudden death of the founder of the global fashion empire Mango, Isaac Andik, has turned into a mystery after his eldest son, Jonathan Andik, was arrested for suspicion of murder. The case began as a tragic accident in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona, but it resurfaced after a court ruling that there was 'sufficient evidence' to suggest a premeditated murder by the son. The 71-year-old Andik was on a hiking trip with his son when he fell from a cliff, approximately 150 meters above, on December 14, 2024. Initially, the police treated the incident as a tragic accident, but suspicions grew after the son was summoned for questioning multiple times and the case was reopened in October 2025. The investigation revealed that the nature of the area where the fall occurred did not match the story of a sudden fall due to an accident. The footprints found at the scene did not match the scenario of a sudden fall either. The forensic report also indicated that the victim's position and injuries suggested that he 'fell first with his feet' rather than a sudden fall. The relationship between the father and son, particularly in managing the family wealth and the Mango empire, was also a point of contention. The son, Jonathan Andik, denied any involvement in his father's death, claiming that their relationship was good. The family issued a statement supporting him, stating that there was no concrete evidence to incriminate him. The case has turned Isaac Andik, a successful entrepreneur, into a public figure with a tainted reputation.

وفاة رجل الأعمال الشهير إيزاك أنديك، مؤسس إمبراطورية الأزياء العالمية Mango ، تحول من حادث سقوط مأساوي أثناء رحلة تنزه إلى قضية غامضة بعد اعتقال نجله الأكبر، جوناثان أنديك، بشبهة التورط في مقتله.

القضية التي بدأت باعتبارها حادثاً عرضياً في جبال مونتسيرات، عادت لتتصدر العناوين مجدّداً، بعد قرار قضائي مفاجئ اعتبر أن هناك أدلة كافية تشير إلى احتمال وجود تخطيط مسبق وضلوع مباشر للابن في وفاة والده الملياردير. كان إيزاك أنديك، البالغ من العمر 71 عاماً، يقوم برحلة مشي مع ابنه في متنزه Montserrat شمال مدينة برشلونة، عندما سقط من ارتفاع يقارب 150 متراً من فوق أحد المنحدرات الصخرية في 14 ديسمبر 2024.

في البداية، تعاملت الشرطة الإسبانية مع الحادث باعتباره سقوطاً عرضياً أودى بحياة أحد أغنى رجال الأعمال في إسبانيا، بخاصة أن الابن هو من أبلغ خدمات الطوارئ واستدعى فرق الإنقاذ. لكن الشكوك بدأت تتزايد بعد أسابيع قليلة، حين استدعت الشرطة جوناثان مجدداً للتحقيق معه لساعات طويلة، قبل أن يُعاد فتح الملف رسمياً في أكتوبر 2025.

كما استجوبت الشرطة شقيقتي جوناثان، وعمّه، بينما بدأت تتكشف تفاصيل جديدة دفعت القضاء إلى اتخاذ خطوة غير متوقعة باعتقاله، هذا الأسبوع، قبل أن يُفرج عنه لاحقاً بكفالة مالية بلغت مليون يورو. يعتقد المحققون أن طبيعة المنطقة التي وقع فيها السقوط لا تتوافق مع رواية الانزلاق العرضي التي قدمها جوناثان، بخاصة أن المسار الذي كانا يسلكانه يُعد من الطرق، السهلة والشائعة، بين العائلات وطلاب المدارس.

كما أشار المحققون إلى أن آثار الأقدام الموجودة في موقع الحادث لا تتطابق مع سيناريو السقوط المفاجئ بسبب الانزلاق. أما تقرير الطب الشرعي، فقد كشف تفاصيل زادت الغموض، إذ أشار إلى أن وضعية الجثة والإصابات توحي بأن الضحية «انزلق إلى الأسفل بقدميه أولاً»، وليس نتيجة سقوط عشوائي. ويعتقد المحققون أن طبيعة العلاقة بين الأب وابنه، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بإدارة ثروة العائلة وشركة Mango العملاقة، قد تسببت بتوترات بينهما، خصوصاً بعد العثور على رسائل نصية تشير إلى خلافات، عائلية ومادية.

وبحسب قاضي التحقيق، فإن جوناثان مارس «ضغوطاً عاطفية» على والده لتحقيق أهداف اقتصادية، كما أظهرت بعض الرسائل «مشاعر غضب وكراهية، وأفكاراً مرتبطة بالموت». على الرغم من الاتهامات المتصاعدة، يواصل جوناثان أنديك نفي أيّ تورط في وفاة والده، مؤكداً أن علاقته به كانت جيدة. كما أصدرت العائلة بياناً داعماً له، شدّدت فيه على أنه «لا توجد أدلة حقيقية تدينه»، معتبرة أن فرضية القتل «لا تستند إلى أساس متين».

أما محاميه، كريستوبال مارتيل، فقال إن اتهام موكله «مؤلم وظالم»، مؤكداً أن القضية حولت رجلاً بريئاً إلى موضع وصمة علنية أمام الرأي العام الإسباني





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Isaac Andik Mango Son Accident Investigation Relationship Family Wealth Crime Murder Spain Barcelona Montserrat Investigation Relationship Family Wealth Crime Murder Spain Barcelona Montserrat

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