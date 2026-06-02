Mystery of the Disappearing Scientists and Employees of Nuclear and Space Programs

The disappearance of scientists and employees of nuclear and space programs in the United States has sparked a mystery that has been puzzling experts and the public for the past two years. The case of missing employee, Melissa Casas, from Los Alamos National Laboratory, is one of the most intriguing cases in this series.

أعاد العثور على جثة موظفة مختبر "لوس ألاموس" النووي، ميليسا كاسياس، في نهاية الشهر المنصرم 2026، فتح واحد من أكثر الألغاز إثارة للجدل في الولايات المتحدة، خلال العامين الأخيرين، حول سلسلة اختفاءات ووفيات غامضة طالت علماء وباحثين وموظفين مرتبطين ببرامج نووية وفضائية وأمنية حساسة.

القضية بدأت في 26 يونيو 2025، حين اختفت ميليسا كاسياس، بعد يوم عمل في ولاية نيو مكسيكو. وبحسب شرطة الولاية، أوصلت كاسياس زوجها صباحاً إلى مختبر "لوس ألاموس" الوطني، ثم عادت إلى المنزل قائلة إنها نسيت بطاقة العمل الخاصة بها، وبعدها أخبرت ابنتها بأنها قد تعمل من المنزل ذلك اليوم، لكن بعد بضع ساعات اختفت تماماً. وكانت آخر مشاهدة مؤكدة لها وهي تسير شرقاً على طريق قرب بلدة تالبا





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Los Alamos National Laboratory Melissa Casas Disappearance Mystery Nuclear And Space Programs Crime Investigation

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