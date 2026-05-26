Muslim Pilgrims Begin Rimming the Major Stone of Mina's Jamarat

As Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, the pilgrims start the ritual of throwing the major stone of Jamarat in Mina's Mina' after completing the major ritual of Hajj on Mount Arafat. They then spend the night in Mina's Mina' before moving to Mina' for the ritual of throwing the major stone and then sacrificing the animals (Haid) in preparation for Eid al-Adha.

بينما يحتفي المسلمون اليوم بعيد الأضحى، يبدأ الحجاج فجراً رمي الجمرات في مشعر منى، برمي الجمرة الكبرى «جمرة العقبة» بـ7 حصيات، وذلك بعد وقوفهم أمس على صعيد عرفات، وأدائهم الركن الأعظم من أركان الحج، قبل أن يبيتوا في مزدلفة.

وفي مشهد مهيب، تدفق ضيوف الرحمن إلى مشعر عرفة لأداء الركن الأعظم للحج مع ساعات الصباح الأولى من يوم التاسع من ذي الحجة بلباسهم الأبيض الموحد، تلهج ألسنتهم بالتلبية والتهليل والدعاء، طلباً للمغفرة والرحمة. وأدى ضيوف الرحمن صلاتي الظهر والعصر جمعاً وقصراً بأذان واحد وإقامتين في مسجد نمرة بمشعر عرفة اقتداءً بسنة المصطفى عليه أفضل الصلاة والسلام، واستمعوا إلى خطبة يوم عرفة.

وبدأ حجاج بيت الله الحرام مع غروب شمس أمس نفرتهم إلى مشعر مزدلفة للمبيت فيها، بعد وقوفهم على صعيد عرفات، وقضاء ركن الحج الأعظم وانتشرت الفرق الأمنية والخدمية في كامل المشاعر لرعاية حركة الحجاج خلال نفرتهم من عرفات إلى مزدلفة، حيث يبيتون بها حتى فجر اليوم الأربعاء (يوم عيد الأضحى المبارك)، استعداداً للإفاضة منها إلى مشعر منى لرمي جمرة العقبة ونحر الهدي، ثم الحلق أو التقصير، ويستقر بهم المقام في منى لقضاء ما بقي من أيام النسك.

واتسمت عملية انتقال جموع الحجيج من صعيد عرفات إلى مشعر مزدلفة بالانسيابية والمرونة، حيث واكبت قوافلهم متابعة أمنية مباشرة لتنظيمها حسب خطط التصعيد والتفويج، وإرشادهم، وتأمين السلامة اللازمة لهم عبر خطة أمنية متقنة لتسهيل تدفق الحشود البشرية عبر قطار المشاعر والحافلات والمسارات المشاة وسط منظومة من الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن. ويبدأ ضيوف الرحمن، اليوم، رمي جمرة العقبة «الجمرة الكبرى»، بعد مبيتهم في مزدلفة؛ حيث سيتبع رمي جمرة العقبة، طواف الإفاضة في الحرم المكي، ثم ينحرون ويذبحون الأضاحي (الهدي) تقرباً لله تعالى.

ويعد رمي جمرة العقبة الكبرى أمراً واجباً في مناسك الحج، كما يستحب أن يحدث ما بين طلوع شمس يوم العاشر من ذي الحجة إلى زواله. وتعتبر «مزدلفة» ثالث المشاعر المقدسة التي يمر بها الحجيج، في رحلة إيمانية يؤدون فيها مناسك الحج، حيث تقع بين مشعري منى وعرفات، ويبيت الحجاج بها بعد نفرتهم من عرفات، ثم يقيمون فيها صلاتي المغرب والعشاء، جمعاً وقصراً، ويجمعون فيها الحصى لرمي الجمرات في منى، ويمكث فيها الحجاج حتى صباح اليوم التالي، يوم عيد الأضحى، يفيضوا بعد ذلك إلى منى





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Muslim Pilgrims Eid Al-Adha Ritual Of Hajj Mount Arafat Rimming The Major Stone Of Jamarat Sacrificing Animals

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