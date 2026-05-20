Multinational Investors Gather for ADX Investment Opportunities Forum

The ADX Investment Opportunities Forum, organized by IFC Helius and the ADX, brings together top management from listed companies with a select group of global investment institutions. The forum aims to provide a platform for direct dialogue between companies and investors, enabling participants to gain insights into the resilience and adaptability of ADX-listed companies in the face of geopolitical challenges. The event also offers investors the opportunity to engage with companies and understand their strategies for navigating geopolitical uncertainties while maintaining operational continuity and financial stability.

أعلنت شركة إي اف چي هيرميس، عن بدء فعاليات ملتقى فرص الاستثمار في سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية (ADX) وذلك بالتعاون الاستراتيجي مع السوق. يهدف هذا الحدث إلى جمع قيادات الإدارة العليا من الشركات المدرجة في السوق مع مجموعة مختارة من المؤسسات الاستثمارية من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

يأتي هذا الملتقى في ظل تزايد حالة عدم اليقين الإقليمية بسبب الاضطرابات الجيوسياسية، لذا يُعتبر الوقت الراهن فرصة ملائمة للشركات المدرجة في سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية للاجتماع مع المستثمرين، وتعزيز قدرتها على التكيف بفضل مرونتها التشغيلية، وقوة نماذج أعمالها، وعمقها المؤسسي. أما بالنسبة للمستثمرين، فيكتسب الملتقى أهمية خاصة، إذ يتيح لهم فرصة لقاء الشركات المدرجة وفهم كيفية تعاملها مع التحديات الجيوسياسية. كما يمنحهم قدراً أكبر من الثقة والطمأنينة بأن العمليات التشغيلية مستمرة، وأن الشركات المدرجة تمتلك المقومات اللازمة لتجاوز الصعوبات.

وعليه، يوفر الملتقى منصة مباشرة للحوار بين قادة الشركات والمؤسسات الاستثمارية، بما يتيح للمشاركين فهماً أعمق لأولويات الشركات واستراتيجياتها في تخصيص رأس المال، وقدرتها على التعامل مع المتغيرات الخارجية مع الحفاظ على الانضباط التشغيلي والاستقرار المالي، وهو ما يدعم سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية في الحفاظ على استقرار أحجام التداول ونشاط السوق. وقال عبدالله سالم النعيمي، الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية: «يسعدنا أن نرحب بالمستثمرين العالميين في ملتقى فرص الاستثمار لسوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية الذي تنظمه إي اف چي هيرميس، بما يتيح لهم فرصة الاطلاع عن قرب على قوة الشركات المدرجة في السوق ومرونتها وقدرتها على مواصلة العمليات التشغيلية بوتيرة مستقرة رغم المتغيرات الجيوسياسية.

ويعكس هذا الملتقى عمق سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية وتنوع قاعدة شركاته المدرجة، كما يؤكد التزامنا بتعزيز قنوات التواصل بين الشركات والمستثمرين ودعم الثقة طويلة الأمد في السوق». من جانبه قال محمد عبيد، الرئيس التنفيذي المشارك لشركة إي اف چي هيرميس، إحدى شركات مجموعة إي اف چي القابضة: «يأتي تنظيم هذا الملتقى في توقيت بالغ الأهمية، حيث تزداد حاجة المستثمرين العالميين إلى حوار مباشر وشفاف مع الشركات المدرجة لفهم قدرتها على التعامل مع المتغيرات الجيوسياسية الراهنة.

ومن خلال دورنا كبنك استثمار، نواصل العمل على ربط الشركات الإقليمية بأسواق رأس المال العالمية، وإتاحة منصات فعالة تعكس قوة أسواق المنطقة وعمقها. وتتمتع الشركات المدرجة في سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية بمقومات قوية من حيث المرونة التشغيلية، وجودة الإدارة، والقدرة على مواصلة النمو، وهو ما نسعى إلى إبرازه أمام المؤسسات الاستثمارية العالمية المشاركة في الملتق





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ADX Investment Opportunities Forum Multinational Investors Global Investment Institutions Resilience Adaptability Geopolitical Challenges Operational Continuity Financial Stability

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