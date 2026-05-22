Mourned Egyptian poet Samir Abdel-Baki passed away at 87

Late Egyptian poet Samir Abdel-Baki passed away at 87 after a prolific career in literature and influential cultural positions. He authored 40 poetry collections, dedicating six to children. Born March 15, 1939, Abdel-Baki had a BA in Agricultural Economics followed by a Master's degree in Dramatical Arts. He served as the Chief Press Attaché at the State Information Service and was Egypt's representative at UNESCO during the October War. A highly influential poet and supporter of arts including children's, Abdel-Baki played a role in shaping Egypt's cultural landscape.

وفاة شاعر العامية المصري سمير عبد الباقي عن 87 عاماً؛ أحد أبرز جيل العامية الثاني، ترك نحو 40 ديواناً وتولى مناصب ثقافية وكتب للطفلغيّب الموت، الجمعة، شاعر العامية المصري الكبير سمير عبد الباقي، عن عمر ناهز 87 عاماً، بعد مسيرة حافلة بالإسهامات الثقافية والعطاء الأدبي.

ويعد الشاعر الكبير الراحل، أحد أبرز شعراء الجيل الثاني لشعر العامية في مصر، وقد عُرِف بغزارة إنتاجه الأدبي، الذي بلغ في مجال الشعر حتى عام 2022 قرابة أربعين ديواناً شعرياً، خصص منها ستة دواوين للأطفال. ولد سمير عبد الباقي بقرية ميت سلسيل التابعة لمحافظة الدقهلية في 15 مارس عام 1939، وحصل على بكالوريوس الاقتصاد الزراعي، ثم دبلوم الدراسات العليا بالمعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية، وتولّى عدة مواقع ثقافية مهمة، من بينها موقع مدير عام الثقافة العامة بالثقافة الجماهيرية، ثم مُستشار ثقافي لقطاع الفنون الشعبية، ومدير عام للإدارة العامة للتفرغ بوزارة الثقافة.

بدأ سمير عبد الباقي مشواره الابداعي بكتابة شعر الفصحي، قبل أن يتحول إلى العامية المصرية، وأسهم في تأسيس وتحرير عدد من المجلات والجرائد الأدبية، من بينها، جريدة «صوت الفلاحين» التي رفعت شعار الأرض والديمقراطية، وجريدة «المقاومة الشعبية» أثناء فترة العدوان الثلاثي على مصر، وكان من أبرز المساهمين في مجلة الأطفال «سمير»، وخصص جزءاً كبيراً من كتاباته لمسرح الطفل ومشروع العرائس وخيال الظل





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Egyptian Poet Samer Abdel-Baki Literature Cultural Positions Pass Away Poems For Children Dramatical Arts BA In Agricultural Economics Influential Poet Children's Arts Cultural Landscape

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