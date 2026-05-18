Mother-daughter team develops new tiny cucumber variety using gene-edited chemical technique

A team of researchers consisting of a mother and her daughter successfully developed a new variety of tiny cucumbers weighing between 80 to 200 grams using a gene-edited chemical technique, aiming to make cucumber accessible in conservatories, high-density farming systems and reduce food waste

نجح فريق بحثي| |مكوّن من أم وابنتها في تطوير صنف جديد من البطيخ فائق الصغر| |بوزن يتراوح بين 80 و200 غرام فقط| |استخدام تقنية طفرة كيميائية غير معدلة وراثيا| |تقليل هدر الغذاء| |دورت على يد الباحثة الشابة ديلاني رابتيز ووالدتها| |في ولاية فرجينيا الأمريكية| |تركز المشروع على إنتاج ثمار صغيرة الحجم قادرة على التكيف مع أنظمة الزراعة عالية الكثافة| |حيث تمكن الفريق من تقليص حجم الثمار من عدة كيلوغرامات إلى وحدات صغيرة| |يتراوح وزنها بين 80 و200 غرام| |وفق حجم بعض الثمار إلى ما يقارب حجم بيض الدجاج| |مع الحفاظ على المذاق الحلو واللب الأحمر أو البرتقالي والصلابة المناسبة للنقل والتداول| |أكدت ديلاني رابتيز في تصريحات نقلتها موقع HortiDaily| |انهال العنوان لم يكن مجرد إنتاج فاكهة غريبة الشكل| |بل تطوير صنف عملي يناسب أنظمة الزراعة الحديثة| |خاصة المزارع العمودية التي تعتمد على تحقيق أعلى إنتاجية ممكنة في المساحات المحدودة| |ونرجو أن تكون مفيدة ومشوقة| |شكرً.

نجح فريق بحثي| |مكوّن من أم وابنتها في تطوير صنف جديد من البطيخ فائق الصغر| |بوزن يتراوح بين 80 و200 غرام فقط| |استخدام تقنية طفرة كيميائية غير معدلة وراثيا| |تقليل هدر الغذاء| |دورت على يد الباحثة الشابة ديلاني رابتيز ووالدتها| |في ولاية فرجينيا الأمريكية| |تركز المشروع على إنتاج ثمار صغيرة الحجم قادرة على التكيف مع أنظمة الزراعة عالية الكثافة| |حيث تمكن الفريق من تقليص حجم الثمار من عدة كيلوغرامات إلى وحدات صغيرة| |يتراوح وزنها بين 80 و200 غرام| |وفق حجم بعض الثمار إلى ما يقارب حجم بيض الدجاج| |مع الحفاظ على المذاق الحلو واللب الأحمر أو البرتقالي والصلابة المناسبة للنقل والتداول| |أكدت ديلاني رابتيز في تصريحات نقلتها موقع HortiDaily| |انهال العنوان لم يكن مجرد إنتاج فاكهة غريبة الشكل| |بل تطوير صنف عملي يناسب أنظمة الزراعة الحديثة| |خاصة المزارع العمودية التي تعتمد على تحقيق أعلى إنتاجية ممكنة في المساحات المحدودة| |ونرجو أن تكون مفيدة ومشوقة| |شكرً





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cucumber Tiny Cucumber Gene-Edited Chemical Technique Farming System High-Density Farming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Small Holes on Earbuds Perform Tinylove Omission ControlAccording to tech reports, the tiny holes on the sides of earbuds like AirPods and EarPods are not accidental designs but perform vital sound and acoustic functions, closely related to the quality of sound and performance. These tiny holes, known as 'tuning holes', allow air to pass in and out, which helps in adjusting the sound and maintaining optimal performance.

Read more »

British News: Bizarre Contrast in Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026The article reveals an intriguing disparity in the preparations of major national teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The English team, led by German coach Thomas Tuchel, was forced to choose a modest training base, lacking grandeur, compared to the luxurious facilities provided to the Argentinian team, which won the previous tournament. The English team settled for a base in Kansas City, consisting of only two stadiums, a simple meeting room, a small gym, and limited changing rooms, leading some to describe it as the equivalent of a second-tier facility compared to the advanced training centers used by top European clubs.

Read more »

Mexican Goalkeeper Chueca Confident as He Pursues Sixth World Cup AppearanceChueca makes announcement as he targets historical spot in Mexico's line-up. Will Ajuri reveal his final team tomorrow?

Read more »

برشلونة يعلن رحيل ليفاندوفسكي نهاية الموسم بعد 4 مواسم؛ سجل 119 هدفاً وحقق 7 ألقابBarcelona announces the departure of Robert Lewandowski at the end of next season after four seasons. The striker scored 119 goals and won 7 titles during his time with the Catalan club, leaving a significant impact on both the team's goals and team leadership.

Read more »

واتساب يضيف ردوداً داخل القنوات لربط التوضيحات بالمنشور الأصلي - تجربة مميزةiOS وأندرويدWhatsApp introduces a new feature that allows channel managers to reply directly to older updates, enhancing content organization, context, and clarity for published information.

Read more »

NY VS NJ Contention Shocks Sport FansNew York Mayor NAME announced that his city would host World Cup matches, causing a heated response from New Jersey Governor NAME who stated that the games would actually take place within New Jersey's boundaries, not in New York. The debate reignited a long-standing rivalry between the two states over hosting rights for various sports events, particularly the World Cup. The escalating feud has escalated into a heated economic competition, with both New York and New Jersey competing to host the 2026 tournament. The case involves more than just bragging rights; it is now a battle for economic supremacy.

Read more »