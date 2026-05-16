Mexican Goalkeeper Chueca Confident as He Pursues Sixth World Cup Appearance

Chueca makes announcement as he targets historical spot in Mexico's line-up. Will Ajuri reveal his final team tomorrow?

قال حارس مرمى المكسيك المخضرم، جियरمو أوتشوا، إنه يستمتع بما يتوقع أن تكون آخر مرحلة في مسيرته مع المنتخب الوطني، إذ ينافس على حجز مكان في القائمة الرسمية، للمشاركة في كأس العالم للمرة السادسة على التوالي.

وانضم الحارس المكسيكي (40 عاماً) الأسبوع الماضي إلى القائمة الأولية للمنتخب المكونة من 55 لاعبين، وتم تقديمها للاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «الفيفا». وشارك أوتشوا في آخر خمس بطولات لكأس العالم، في أعوام 2006 و2010 و2014 و2018 و2022، رغم أنه لم يلعب في أول بطولتين. وقال أوتشوا للصحفيين: «أنا هنا في هذه المرحلة النهائية، وأقاتل لأننا، مثل جميع زملائي في الفريق، نريد جميعاً أن نكون في التشكيلة الأساسية يوم 11 يونيو».

وقال أوتشوا، الذي يلعب لفريق ليماسول المنافي في الدوري القبرصي، إنه كان يعلم أن التحدي سيكون صعباً نظراً لعمره، وندرة الوصول إلى ست مشاركات في بطولات كأس العالم. وأشار: «أشعر بالقوة الجسدية والذهنية، مع الرغبة في المشاركة في كأس عالم أخرى، لأنني أعلم أني ما زلت قادراً على المساهمة في أرض الملعب». يتعين على مدرب المكسيك، خافيير أجيري، الإعلان عن تشكيلته النهائية المكونة من 26 لاعبين بحلول الأول من يونيو.

وقال أوتشوا إن الجدل حول الاختيارات أمر لا مفر منه، لكنه حث على الوحدة في الوقت الذي تستعد فيه المكسيك لاستضافة البطولة بالاشتراك مع الولايات المتحدة وكندا. تستهل المكسيك مشوارها في كأس العالم على استاد الـ«أزتيك» التاريخي بمواجهة جنوب أفريقيا يوم 11 يونيو، ضمن المجموعة الأولى، التي تضم أيضاً كوريا الجنوبية وجمهورية التشيك. وتواجه المكسيك كوريا الجنوبية يوم 18 يونيو، وجمهورية التشيك يوم 24 يونيو.

وقبل البطولة من المقرر أن تخوض المكسيك مباريات ودية أمام غانا في 22 مايو، وأستراليا في 30 مايو، والصربية في الرابع من يونيو





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Mexico World Cup Goalkeeper Ajuri Chueca Knee United States Canada South Africa Korea South Czech Republic Ghana Australia Serbia Estadio Victoria Hector Cueca Bicenguila Vitoria Estadio Victoria El Aztequeco

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