Liban's Army Voice on US Sanctions against Hezbollah Aide and Intelligence Official

The Lebanese Army emphasizes its loyalty to the military institution and the country, following US sanctions targeting a military officer and a security official suspected of leaking sensitive intelligence to Hezbollah. Beirut braces for a new round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel at the Pentagon, aiming to lay the groundwork for a long-term political agreement. The dispute between Israel and Hezbollah continues, with airstrikes damaging buildings in southern Lebanon and claiming lives as demands for a ceasefire escalate.

حرصت قيادة الجيش اللبناني، على توضيح مواقفها من تطورات الوضع بتأكيد أن ولاء العسكريين «ينحصر بالمؤسسة العسكرية والوطن»، وذلك غداة عقوبات أمريكية طالت ضابطاً في الجيش والمسؤول أمني بتهمة تسريب معلومات استخباراتية إلى «حزب الله».

وقالت قيادة الجيش، في بيان، إن «جميع ضباط المؤسسة العسكرية وعناصرها يؤدون مهماتهم الوطنية بكل احتراف ومسؤولية وانضباط، ووفق القرارات والتوجيهات الصادرة عن قيادة الجيش»، مشيرة إلى أنه «لم يجرِ تبليغ قيادة الجيش من خلال قنوات التواصل المعتمدة بشأن العقوبات قبل إعلانها». وكانت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية قد أعلنت، أول من أمس، فرض عقوبات على تسعة أشخاص قالت إنهم «يسهلون عمل حزب الله ويعرقلون عملية السلام في لبنان».

وشملت القائمة ثلاثة نواب في الحزب ووزيراً سابقاً، وشخصيتين بارزتين في حركة أمل، إضافة إلى السفير الإيراني في بيروت محمد رضا شيباني. كما طالت العقوبات رئيس فرع الضاحية الجنوبية في مديرية المخابرات العسكرية العقيد سامر حمادة، ورئيس دائرة الأمن القومي في المديرية العامة للأمن العام العميد خطار ناصر الدين، بتهمة «مشاركة معلومات استخباراتية مهمة مع حزب الله».

وفي السياق ذاته، أكدت المديرية العامة للأمن العام أن منتسبيها يعملون «بنزاهة وحياد تامين بعيداً عن أي إملاءات أو ضغوط خارجية»، متعهدة بمحاسبة أي عنصر يثبت تورطه في تسريب معلومات خارج المؤسسة. وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما تدفع واشنطن باتجاه مسار تفاوضي وأمني جديد بين لبنان وإسرائيل، إذ يستعد...





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