Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, is dealing with 'muscle overload' in his left thigh, as announced by Inter Miami, just a few weeks before the World Cup. The 38-year-old player left the match against Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute, asking to be replaced, and appeared to be walking normally towards the tunnel after the game, where he won 6-4. The initial diagnosis from Inter Miami's medical team indicates 'muscle overload' related to the back of the left thigh. This news is somewhat reassuring for Messi, as it does not mention any serious injuries or conditions, unlike previous muscle problems he had in the past. The Argentine team, the current world champions, will be hoping for a positive outcome for Messi, as any serious injury could be a major setback for their hopes of defending the title in the World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Nejdi fotbalista Lionel Messi , který se trápí s přecitlivělostí spojenou s přetížením svalů na zadní straně levé stehen, oznámil to před třemi týdny před zahájením MS. V 73. minutě odešel z utkání proti Philadelphia Union v MLS, když se snažil být nahrazen.

Měl se pohybovat normálně směrem k šatně, když odešel z hřiště, kde vyhrál 6:4. V prohlášení, které vydal lékařský tým Interu Miami, se uvádí: 'Po provedení dodatečných vyšetření bylo zjištěno přecitlivělost spojená s přetížením svalů na zadní straně levé stehen.

' Tato zpráva je pro něj příznivá, protože nebyla řeč o zlomeném svalu nebo o vážné další zranění, což by bylo pro Argentinu, držitelku světového titulu, velkou ranou. Mesi se o své fyzické zdraví stará od svého příchodu do Interu Miami v roce 2023, kdy pravidelně odpočívá a v minulosti měl problémy s touto svalovou oblastí, což ho vyřadilo z některých částí přípravy pro letošní sezonu.

Přestože oficiálně ještě nebyl potvrzen jeho účast na MS, očekává se, že se zúčastní všech šesti zápasů, včetně finále, které bude jeho šestým a posledním na mistrovství světa. Inter Miami se chystá absolvovat dvě přípravné utkání před MS, první proti Hondurasu v Texasu a druhé proti Islandu v Alabamě





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