Lebanese Civil Strife Intensifies as Middle East Trims Truce in July

The intensification of the Lebanese civil strife is escalating with the reluctance of President Michael Aoun's Future Movement to bow to Israel's demands, while the Israeli government strengthens its position in the south of the country for military purposes, despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

تمديد هدنة 45 يوماً ومفاوضات بواشنطن بمسارين؛ تصعيد وغارات جنوباً ونزوح؛ سلام يرفض التخوين ويدعو لدعم عربي دولي ونزع سلاح حزب الله حتى الموعد المقرر للجولة المقبلة من المفاوضات مع إسرائيل، في الثاني والثالث من يونيو/حزيران المقبل في واشنطن، تبقى الساحة اللبنانية الداخلية رهينة مسارين متوازيين: تفاوض دبلوماسي لم تتضح ملامحه بالكامل بعد، وتصعيد إسرائيلي ميداني لا يوحي بالاقتراب فعلاً من تسوية مستقرة، رغم إعلان وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، الذي ينتهي اليوم الأحد، لمدة 45 يوماً..

تضع الإدارة الأمريكية `ثقلها` لتحقيق تقدم في المفاوضات، مهما كان محدوداً، فيما تُقيم إسرائيل في الجنوب مواقع وتحصينات ونقاط تمركز ضمن منطقة أمنية عازلة غير معلنة، بالتوازي مع المفاوضات، وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أنها تعي التحديات الناتجة عن استمرار ضربات حزب الله الصاروخية ضد إسرائيل، معتبرة أن هذه الهجمات تهدف لإفشال العملية الدبلوماسية الجارية في واشنطن





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Lebanon Middle East Strife Israel Future Movement Hezbollah Armed Conflict Annexation

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