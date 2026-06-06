KWCFA 2026: The World Cup's Technological Revolution

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be the largest and most technologically advanced edition in the tournament's history. With 48 participating teams and 104 matches spread across 16 host cities in three countries, the event is poised to set new records in terms of attendance, revenue, and global viewership. The tournament is also expected to be a trailblazer in terms of technological innovation, with AI playing a pivotal role in various aspects of the event, from the pitch to the control rooms and the fan experience.

يستعد كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026 ليكون أكبر نسخة في تاريخ البطولة من حيث الحجم والتأثير، مع مشاركة 48 منتخباً وإقامة 104 مباريات موزعة على 16 مدينة مضيفة في ثلاث دول هي الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، وسط توقعات بأن يسجل الحدث أرقاماً قياسية على مستوى الحضور والإيرادات وعدد المشاهدين عالمياً.

وبالتوازي مع هذا الاتساع غير المسبوق، يتوقع أن تكون البطولة الأكثر تطوراً من الناحية التكنولوجية، حيث سيلعب الذكاء الاصطناعي دوراً محورياً في مختلف تفاصيل الحدث، من أرض الملعب إلى غرف التحكم، مروراً بإدارة الجماهير وتجربة المشجعين، وفقا لـ theconversation. ويأتي هذا التحول في إطار توسع استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في كرة القدم والرياضات النخبوية، إذ لم يعد دوره مقتصراً على تحليل الأداء، بل امتد ليشمل دعم اتخاذ القرار، وتحسين التحكيم، وتعزيز الأمن، ورفع كفاءة الإعداد البدني للاعبين





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