Kylian Mbappe admits decline in position at Real Madrid, hints at improved performance

French forward Kylian Mbappe admits a decline in his position within Real Madrid's attack under coach Alavaro Arbelay, stating that he has become the fourth striker in the team's calculations during the current period, following his exclusion from the starting lineup against Real Oporto. Mbappe shares his thoughts on his current role and the upcoming match against Sevilla.

French forward Kylian Mbappe admits a decline in his position within Real Madrid 's attack under coach Alavaro Arbelay, stating that he has become the fourth striker in the team's calculations during the current period, following his exclusion from the starting lineup against Real Oporto.

Mbappe replaced as a substitute in the 68th minute of Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Oporto in the Spanish La Liga, after coach Arbelaya opted for a more offensive-minded trio of Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia, and Franco Matsono. Mbappe said: 'I'm in great shape, but I'm the fourth striker in the team after Matsono and Fini and Gonzalo'.

He added: 'I was ready to play the main role, but the decision is the coach's and I always respect it', hinting that he is working harder to compete for his place in the starting lineup. Mbappe missed the last Clasico against Barcelona, which Real Madrid lost 2-0, due to a thigh injury, and faced jeers from some fans when he returned.

The criticism towards Mbappe has increased after his trip to Sardinia during his recovery period, despite his claim that he had a formal authorization from the club to travel. Coach Arbelaya denied any crisis with Mbappe, stating that he did not consider the player as the fourth option in the team, and that his decision not to start Mbappe was due to his absence from recent matches.

Arbelaya said: 'I spoke with him before the match, and I don't know how he understood my words'. He added: 'It's not logical to start a starter after being unable to sit on the bench for four days against Barcelona'. Arbelaya confirmed that Mbappe will start the next match against Sevilla on Sunday, indicating his continued reliance on the French player in the upcoming stages, despite the controversy surrounding his recent statements





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Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Decline In Position Sevilla Match Coach Alavaro Arbelay

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