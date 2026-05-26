Korean Stock Market Surges to Record High on Optimism over US-Iran Talks

The Korean stock market experienced a surge to a record high on Tuesday, the day after a national holiday, as investors expressed optimism over the possibility of a breakthrough in the ongoing US-Iran talks. The key indices, such as the KOSPI and KOSDAQ, saw significant gains, while other Asian markets experienced mixed results.

كوسبي يسجل مستوى قياسياً بعد العطلة بدعم تفاؤل محادثات أميركا وإيران؛ كوسداك يرتفع وتراجع طفيف لنيكاي وتوبكس وASX200، وصعود للعقود الأميركية سجل مؤشر كوسبي الكوري الجنوبي رقماً قياسياً جديداً يوم الثلاثاء مع استئناف التداول بعد عطلة رسمية، مدعوماً بتفاؤل المستثمرين إزاء إمكانية تحقيق انفراجة في محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

وصرح الرئيس دونالد ترامب يوم الاثنين بأن المفاوضات مع إيران «تسير على نحو جيد»، محذراً في الوقت نفسه من أن الولايات المتحدة قد تستأنف هجماتها في حال فشل المحادثات. ارتفع مؤشر كوسبي الكوري الجنوبي إلى مستوى قياسي جديد بلغ 8094.90 نقطة في بداية التداولات، بينما ارتفع مؤشر كوسداك للشركات الصغيرة بنسبة 2.12%. في طوكيو، انخفض مؤشر نيكاي 225 الياباني بنسبة 0.18% وسط عمليات جني أرباح، بينما تراجع مؤشر توبكس بنسبة 0.36%.

وتجاوز مؤشر نيكاي 225 حاجز 65000 نقطة لأول مرة يوم الاثنين في تداولات آسيوية شهدت انخفاضًا في حجم التداولات بسبب العطلة. ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بنسبة 0.78%، وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر ناسداك 100 بنسبة 1.14%. وقفزت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 371 نقطة، أي بنسبة 0.73%





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Korean Stock Market US-Iran Talks Optimism Record High Optimism Over US-Iran Talks Korean Stock Market Surges To Record High On O

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