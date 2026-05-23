Korean Restaurant Chain Starbucks Faces Boycott and Criticism for 'Tank Day' Campaign

Starbucks, the largest coffee and restaurant chain in South Korea, has faced a boycott and criticism for its 'Tank Day' campaign, which commemorated the 1980 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Gwangju. The Interior Ministry has stopped providing products from companies that 'trivialize' the democratic history of the country, and the chain's local CEO has been fired. The campaign has also sparked calls for a boycott on social media and complaints against the chain to the police.

حملة لمقاطعة ستاربكس بكوريا الجنوبية لإعلان «يوم الدبابة» بذكرى غوانغجو 1980؛ الداخلية توقف منتجاتها وشينسيجاي تفصل المدير التنفيذي وتعتذر قال وزير الداخلية في كوريا الجنوبية إن الوزارة ستتوقف عن تقديم منتجات الشركات التي «تُقلل» من شأن التاريخ الديمقراطي للبلاد، في أحدث رد فعل على حملة تسويقية لـ«ستاربكس كوريا» استحضرت قمعاً عسكرياً وحشياً عام 1980 ضد المتظاهرين المؤيدين للديمقراطية.

أطلقت سلسلة المقاهي حملة «يوم الدبابة» في نفس يوم ذكرى انتفاضة غوانغجو الواقع في 18 مايو، حين أرسلت الحكومة العسكرية آنذاك قواتها ودباباتها لقمع المظاهرات الجماهيرية المطالبة بالديمقراطية. وكتب يون هو جونغ على حاسبه في منصة «إكس» في وقت متأخر من مساء الخميس: «إن أي سلوك يستهين بهذا التاريخ أو يستغله كمادة تجارية هو أمر لا يمكن الاستهانة به أبداً»، معرباً عن أسفه الشديد لما وصفه بـ«السلوك المنافي للتاريخ» لشركة ستاربكس كوريا، ومؤكداً أن وزارة الداخلية والأمن لن تقدم بعد الآن منتجات من شركات تستهين بتاريخ الديمقراطية وقيمتها أو تستخدمها كمادة تجارية.

وقد قامت مجموعة شينسيجاي، صاحبة ترخيص سلسلة المقاهي في كوريا الجنوبية، بفصل الرئيس التنفيذي المحلي لستاربكس هذا الأسبوع بسبب الحملة، معتبرةً إياها غير لائقة. وعند سؤالها عن تعليقها بشأن القسائم، أحالت شينسيجاي إلى اعتذار رئيس مجلس إدارة المجموعة، تشونغ يونغ جين، العلني يوم الثلاثاء. قال يون إن الجهات الحكومية، بما فيها وزارة الداخلية، عادةً ما تقدم قسائم هدايا، مثل قسائم القهوة، للمشاركين في الاستطلاعات والمسابقات وفعاليات المشاركة العامة. وتشرف وزارة الداخلية على الإدارة الحكومية وإدارة الكوارث والسلامة.

كما انتقد وزير شؤون الوطنيين والمحاربين القدامى، كوون أوهول، سلسلة مقاهي ستاربكس في منشور على «إكس» في وقت متأخر من يوم الخميس، قائلاً إن وزارته ستعزز الرقابة لمنع انتشار المعلومات المضللة المتعلقة بالانتفاضة. تشير التقديرات إلى أن مئات الأشخاص لقوا حتفهم أو فُقدوا عندما قمعت الديكتاتورية العسكرية لتشون دو هوان الاحتجاجات في غوانغجو. ولا تزال تفاصيل كثيرة غير مؤكدة، بما في ذلك هوية من أصدر الأمر بإطلاق النار.

ويوم الخميس، تظاهر بضع عشرات من الأشخاص أمام أحد فروع ستاربكس في غوانغجو، وحطموا أكواب ستاربكس على الأرض، وفقاً لمقاطع فيديو نشرتها وسائل الإعلام المحلية. كما قاموا بلصق ملصقات تحمل عبارة «ستاربكس إلى الخارج! » على ملصق لشعار سلسلة المقاهي. وأقرّ تشونغ يونغ جين، رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة شينسيجاي، بالألم الذي سببته الحملة في اعتذاره هذا الأسبوع.

وقال تشونغ: «أتقدم بخالص اعتذاري بصفتي ممثلاً للمجموعة». وأضاف أن الحملة التسويقية «ألحقت أذىً بالغاً بالجمهور، وعائلات الضحايا، وضحايا مظاهرة 18 مايو». كما أثارت هذه الضجة دعوات للمقاطعة من المستهلكين على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وتلقي شكاوى ضد تشونغ لدى الشرطة، وفقاً لشرطة سيؤول





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Starbucks Korean Restaurant Chain Tank Day Campaign Pro-Democracy Protesters Gwangju Crackdown Interior Ministry Products Boycott Criticism Chain's Local CEO Fired Campaign Boycott Calls Complaints To Police

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