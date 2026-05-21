Korean Stock Market Booms on Structural Reforms and Semiconductor Surge

The Korean stock market has experienced a historic surge, with the Kospi index rising by 8% on the day after Samsung, the world's largest producer of semiconductors and memory chips, ended a potential strike and reported strong earnings. The market has been on a steady rise since the beginning of the year, reaching a record high of 8,000 points before stabilizing around 7,200-7,500 points. Despite a recent pullback, the index remains near 7,400 points, achieving gains of over 77% this year. Korea has emerged as one of the top performing stock markets in the world in 2026, driven by a surge in the semiconductor sector and comprehensive reforms aimed at the benefit of shareholders. The country's dominance in the global semiconductor supply chain has significantly boosted its stock market performance.

الإصلاحات الهيكلية تعيد تشكيل السوق الكورية في ارتفاع تاريخي، قفز مؤشر كوسبي القياسي بنسبة 8% في تداولات اليوم بعد إلغاء إضراب شركة «سامسونج» أكبر شركة منتجة لأشباه الموصلات والرقائق في العالم، ونتائج شركة إنفيديا القوية والإعلان عن إبرامها اتفاقاً مع شركة سامسونج.

وقد بدأ المؤشر العام الحالي على سلسلة ارتفاعات ومكاسب يومية حيث ارتفع من مستوى 5000 نقطة إلى مستوى قياسي بلغ 8000 نقطة، قبل أن يشهد استقراراً ملحوظاً نحو نطاق 7200-7500 نقطة عقب تعديل الاقتصاد الكلي. وحتى بعد هذا التراجع، لا يزال المؤشر يتداول قرب مستوى 7400 نقطة، محققاً مكاسب بنحو 77% حتى الآن هذا العام.

وبرزت كوريا الجنوبية كواحدة من أفضل أسواق الأسهم أداءً في العالم في عام 2026، مدفوعةً بطفرة هائلة في قطاع أشباه الموصلات بفضل الذكاء الاصطناعي، وإصلاحات شاملة تصب في مصلحة المساهمين، وتدفقات قياسية من المستثمرين الأجانب والمحليين. ويكمن جوهر انتعاش سوق الأسهم في كوريا الجنوبية في احتكارها شبه التام للبنية التحتية للأجهزة التي تُغذي طفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمية. وقد أحدث هذا الارتفاع تحولاً جذرياً في مكانة كوريا الجنوبية في عالم المال.

ارتفعت القيمة السوقية الإجمالية للبلاد إلى ما يقارب 4.28 تريليون دولار، ما يجعلها ثامن أكبر سوق أسهم في العالم، متجاوزة بذلك العديد من المراكز المالية الأوروبية التقليدية، بما فيها فرنسا. كما ازدادت توقعات شركات الوساطة العالمية إيجابيةً تجاه السوق. وفي مذكرة نُشرت مطلع هذا الأسبوع، وصفت غولدمان ساكس كوريا الجنوبية بأنها «وجهة نظرها الأكثر ثقة» في آسيا، ورفعت هدفها لمؤشر كوسبي خلال 12 شهراً من 8000 إلى 9000 نقطة.

وقد أسفرت هذه الدورة الفائقة لأشباه الموصلات، المدفوعة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، عن ربحية استثنائية لعمالقة التكنولوجيا الكوريين. وقد حققت شركتا سامسونج للإلكترونيات وإس كيه هاينكس معاً ما يقارب 59.7 مليار دولار من الأرباح التشغيلية المجمعة خلال الربع الأول من العام وحده، متجاوزة بذلك إجمالي الأرباح الفصلية لجميع الشركات المدرجة في الهند. وانعكس التحسن الكبير في الأرباح بشكل مباشر على أداء سعر السهم.

فقد ارتفع سهم سامسونج للإلكترونيات بنسبة 82.5% تقريباً منذ بداية العام، بينما قفز سهم إس كيه هاينكس بنحو 69.8% في عام 2026. جاء ارتفاع سهم سامسونج للإلكترونيات 8% بعد أن توصلت الشركة إلى اتفاق مبدئي مع نقابة عمالها، وإلغاء إضراب محتمل في أكبر شركة مصنعة لرقائق الذاكرة في العالم. في الوقت نفسه، ارتفع سهم إس كيه هاينكس بنسبة تصل إلى 12% خلال جلسة التداول.

كما ارتفع السهم بنسبة 866% خلال العام الماضي، و104% في الأشهر الثلاثة الماضية، و58% خلال الشهر الماضي. حققت سامسونج للإلكترونيات أيضاً مكاسب هائلة، حيث ارتفع سهمها بنسبة 433% خلال العام الماضي. وحافظ السهم على زخم قوي في الأشهر الأخيرة أيضاً، حيث ارتفع بنسبة 35% في الشهر الماضي، و56% خلال الأشهر الثلاثة السابقة. تلقت أسهم شركات تصنيع الرقائق الإلكترونية دعماً من أرباح شركة «إنفيديا» التي فاقت التوقعات.

وكانت الأسهم الكورية قد تراجعت خلال الجلستين السابقتين، حيث أثر ارتفاع عوائد السندات سلباً في أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا، كما ساهمت المخاوف بشأن احتمال إضراب عمال سامسونج في الضغط على معنويات المستثمرين. ومن الأسباب الرئيسية الأخرى وراء الأداء المتميز لكوريا الجنوبية، سعي الحكومة الحثيث للقضاء على ما يُعرف بـ«خصم كوريا» - وهو مصطلح يُستخدم لوصف التقييمات المنخفضاً تاريخياً للشركات الكورية نتيجة لهياكل التكتلات المعقدة وضعف عوائد المساهمين.

كما خفضت الحكومة بشكل حاد ضرائب توزيعات الأرباح، حيث خفضت أعلى معدلات ضريبة دخل توزيعات الأرباح من 45% إلى ما بين 14% و30% لتشجيع زيادة المدفوعات النقدية. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، أعلنت بورصة كوريا عن خططٍ لتحديد الشركات التي لا تزال ضمن أدنى 20% من حيث نسبة السعر إلى القيمة الدفترية في قطاعاتها لفترات نصف سنوية متتالية، ما يزيد الضغط على الشركات ذات الأداء الضعيف لتحسين قيمة المساهمين.

وقد حوّل الجمع بين نمو الأرباح المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي وإصلاحات الحوكمة كوريا الجنوبية إلى إحدى أبرز قصص السوق العالمية في عام 2026، حيث يراهن المستثمرون بشكل متزايد على أن انتعاش السوق في البلاد لا يزال لديه مجالٌ لمزيد من النمو





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Korean Stock Market Samsung Semiconductor Sector Smartphone Industry Artificial Intelligence Government Reforms Corporate Governance Market Capitalization Investor Confidence Global Stock Market Performance

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