King Charles III delivers traditional address amid political turmoil in UK

During a solemn ceremony in Westminster, King Charles III delivered his traditional address, but political turmoil within the governing Labour Party raised questions about the future of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with calls for his resignation prior to local elections. Despite the turmoil, the prime minister successfully resisted calls to step down, with only four cabinet members and over 80 MPs resigning. Meanwhile, a cabinet meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came to an end quickly, Terry Sebastian leaving without any statements.

ألقى الملك تشارلز الثالث الأربعاء خطاب العرش التقليدي في ويستمنستر خلال مراسم مهيبة في ظل الغموض المحيط بالمستقبل السياسي لرئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر وسط مواقف من داخل حزبه تطالبه بالاستقالة.

وكان من المفترض أن يكون خطاب الملك وتقاليده الفخمة، بمثابة هدنة وجيزة في الحرب المفتوحة داخل حزب العمال الحاكم ومحوره ما إذا كان ينبغي على رئيس الوزراء الذي يواجه تراجعا في شعبيته، أن يتنحى بعد الانتخابات المحلية الكارثية. لكن وسائل إعلام بريطانية ذكرت مباشرة قبل الخطاب أن حلفاء وزير الصحة ويس ستيرلينغ قالوا إن الوزير يستعد لتقديم استقالته تمهيدا لإعلان سعيه للترشح لزعامة الحزب.

وتمكن ستارمر الثلاثاء من مقاومة المطالبات بتنحيه رغم استقالة أربعة وزراء دولة وتجاوز عدد النواب الذين دعوه للاستقالة 80 نائبا، عندما لم يخالف أحد صفوف الحزب لتفعيل آلية إزاحته. والتقى الاربعاء ستريتينغ في مقر رئاسة الوزراء. واستمر الاجتماع، الذي اعتبرته وسائل الإعلام البريطانية "لقاء حاسما", أقل من 20 دقيقة وغادر الوزير بدون الإدلاء بأي تصريح





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British Politics Labour Party Prime Minister King Charles III Kier Starmer

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