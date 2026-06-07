Kim Jong-Suk Sister Says North Korea's Nuclear Program Is Non-Negotiable, Reiterates Position on Nuclear Weapons

Kim Jong-Suk, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has stated in a commentary published in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper that her country's nuclear program is non-negotiable and that any threat to it will not be tolerated. She also responded to a statement made by the US and China regarding their shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea, reiterating her country's position on nuclear weapons and the importance of maintaining a strong deterrent posture.

قالت كيم يو جونغ، شقيقة الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون، إن البرنامج النووي للبلاد غير قابل للتفاوض على الإطلاق، وذلك في مقال رأي مؤرخ السبت ونُشر في صحيفة "رودونغ سينمون" الرسمية في عددها الصادر الأحد.

وتعتبر كوريا الشمالية على حقها في امتلاك أسلحة نووية وبرامج صواريخ بالستية، رغم حظرها بموجب عقوبات مجلس الأمن الدولي. وقد تعزز هذا الاعتقاد بالتدخلات العسكرية التي نفذتها الولايات المتحدة في الأشهر الأخيرة ضد إيران وفنزويلا. وجاء مقال كيم يو جونغ رداً على بيان أصدره البيت الأبيض في 17 أيار/مايو أكّد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ونظيره الصيني شي جينبينغ أعادا تأكيد هدفهما المشترك المتمثل في نزع السلاح النووي من كوريا الشمالية خلال زيارة دولة أجراها ترامب إلى بكين.

وقد نشرت تصريحات كيم يو جونغ عشية زيارة شي لكوريا الشمالية التي تقول وسائل إعلام رسمية إنها ستستمر من الاثنين إلى الثلاثاء





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North Korea Kim Jong-Un Kim Jong-Suk Nuclear Program Non-Negotiable Deterrent Posture Denuclearization

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