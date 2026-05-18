Japan's Government Prepares to Issue New Bonds Amid Budget Boost to Mitigate Middle East War and Energy Price Impacts

The Japanese government is considering issuing new bonds as part of a supplementary budget to alleviate the economic consequences of the Middle East war and rising energy prices. This move reflects the growing pressure on Japan's second-largest economy amid a complex financial and monetary environment.

تتجه الحكومة اليابانية إلى إصدار ديون جديدة ضمن خطة تمويل ميزانية إضافية تهدف إلى التخفيف من التداعيات الاقتصادية الناتجة عن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد الضغوط على ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في آسيا وسط بيئة مالية ونقدية شديدة التعقيد.

وبحسب مصدر حكومي مطلع على المداولات، فإن طوكيو تدرس تمويل حزمة دعم جديدة عبر الاقتراض، لتغطية إجراءات تشمل دعم أسعار البنزين وفواتير المرافق العامة، في وقت يشهد فيه الاقتصاد الياباني ضغوطاً متزايدة نتيجة ارتفاع أسعار النفط وتذبذب أسواق الطاقة العالمية. ويأتي ذلك في ظل اعتماد اليابان الكبير على واردات الوقود، ما يجعلها أكثر عرضة للتقلبات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط.

وأثارت هذه التوجهات مخاوف في الأسواق المالية، حيث أدت إلى موجة بيع في السندات الحكومية اليابانية، دفعت عائد السندات لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 2.8%، وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ عام 1996، فيما ارتفع العائد على السندات طويلة الأجل لأجل 30 عاماً إلى مستويات قياسية جديدة، في إشارة إلى تزايد قلق المستثمرين بشأن استدامة الدين العام الياباني. وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد أن أعلنت رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي توجيه وزارة المالية لبدء إعداد ميزانية تكميلية، في تحول واضح عن مواقف سابقة كانت تستبعد الحاجة إلى حزمة إنفاق إضافية.

ويعكس هذا التحول حجم الضغط السياسي والاقتصادي الناتج عن ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وتزايد المخاوف من تباطؤ الاستهلاك المحلي. وفي الوقت نفسه، يواجه بنك اليابان موقفاً صعباً بين السيطرة على التضخم المتصاعد ودعم الاستقرار المالي، خصوصاً بعد أن سجلت أسعار الجملة في اليابان ارتفاعاً إلى 4.9% في أبريل، وهو أعلى مستوى في ثلاث سنوات، مدفوعة بارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وضعف الين.

وتشير توقعات الأسواق إلى احتمال متزايد لقيام البنك برفع أسعار الفائدة خلال اجتماع يونيو، وسط انقسام واضح بين الاقتصاديين حول توقيت التشديد النقدي. كما انعكست المخاوف على أداء الأسواق، حيث تراجع مؤشر نيكاي 225 خلال تعاملات الاثنين، في حين هبط الين إلى مستوى 158.97 مقابل الدولار، وهو أدنى مستوى له منذ أواخر أبريل، ما زاد من الضغوط على الاقتصاد الياباني الذي يعاني بالفعل من ارتفاع تكاليف الواردات.

وتشير تقديرات أولية إلى أن حجم الميزانية الإضافية قد يتراوح بين 5 و10 تريليونات ين، مع طرح مقترحات من المعارضة بميزانية أصغر نسبياً، في حين تدرس الحكومة أيضاً إجراءات موازية تشمل تجميد ضريبة على المواد الغذائية لمدة عامين لدعم الأسر المتضررة من التضخم. ويرى محللون أن الجمع بين التوسع المالي وارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض قد يعمق تحديات المالية العامة اليابانية، ويضع البنك المركزي أمام خيارات أكثر صعوبة في المرحلة المقبلة، خاصة إذا استمرت أسعار الطاقة في الارتفاع وتفاقمت الضغوط التضخمية، مع احتمال أن يضطر بنك اليابان لاحقاً إلى رفع أسعار الفائدة إلى مستويات أعلى إذا خرج التضخم عن نطاق السيطرة





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Japan Government Bonds Budget Middle East War Energy Price Impacts Economy Financial Environment Monetary Environment Pressure Complexity Financial Pressure Monetary Pressure Economic Consequences Supplementary Budget Complexity Financial Environment Monetary Environment Pressure Complexity Financial Pressure Monetary Pressure Economic Consequences Supplementary Budget

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