The Nikkei 225 index in Japan surpassed 67,000 points for the first time on Monday, supported by stocks related to artificial intelligence, as SoftBank Group, the largest shareholder in startups, surpassed Toyota Motor to become the most valuable company in Japan. The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1% to 67,003.24 points in the afternoon trading break, after reaching a high of 67,231.28 points.

تجاوز المؤشر نيكاي الياباني اليوم الاثنين حاجز 67 ألف نقطة للمرة الأولى، بدعم من أسهم الشركات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، في الوقت الذي تفوقت فيه مجموعة سوفت بنك المستثمرة في الشركات الناشئة على شركة تويوتا موتور لتصبح الأعلى قيمة في اليابان.

ارتفع المؤشر نيكاي 1.1 بالمئة إلى 67038.24 نقطة في استراحة منتصف التعاملات، بعد أن وصل إلى 67231.28 نقطة. وقدمت مجموعة سوفت بنك أكبر دعم للمؤشر بفارق كبير، إذ قفزت أسهمها 10.3 بالمئة لتدفع المؤشر نيكاي إلى الصعود 618 نقطة من إجمالي 709 نقاط. ارتفعت القيمة السوقية للشركة إلى حوالي 47.2 تريليون ين (296.0 مليار دولار)، في حين تقلصت قيمة تويوتا إلى حوالي 45.7 تريليون ين بعد انخفاض سهمها 4.8 بالمئة اليوم الاثنين.

خلال العطلة الأسبوعية، تعهدت سوفت بنك بتقديم حوالي 75 مليار يورو (87.3 مليار دولار) على مدى خمس سنوات لبناء بنية تحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي في فرنسا. واتضح الفارق بين أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا وبقية السوق في أداء المؤشر توبكس الأوسع نطاقا، الذي تراجع 0.2 بالمئة.

كان المؤشران نيكاي وتوبكس قد سجلا أعلى مستوياتهما على الإطلاق يوم الجمعة بدعم من التفاؤل بشأن التوصل إلى اتفاق قريبا لحل الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، لكن الأسبوع الجديد بدأ مع استمرار الخلاف بين واشنطن وطهران حول قضايا مهمة. نظرا للتوقعات الحالية بتوسع الطلب على خوادم الذكاء الاصطناعي، فإن الاهتمام بالشراء ينتشر إلى الأسهم المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي كانت متخلفة عن الركب، مثل شركة تصنيع المكونات الإلكترونية موراتا. ارتفع ثمانية مؤشرات في مقدمتها مؤشر قطاع تكنولوجيا المعلومات الذي قفز 4.3 بالمئة.

كان قطاع السيارات من بين الأسوأ أداء، إذ انخفض 4.2 بالمئة. لم ترتفع جميع الأسهم المرتبطة بالرقائق الإلكترونية، إذ تراجعت أسهم شركة أدفانتست 2.2 بالمئة وأسهم فوجيكورا 3.6 بالمئة





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japanese Stock Market Nikkei 225 Index Softbank Group Toyota Motor Artificial Intelligence Value Of Companies Stocks Related To Artificial Intelligence Stocks Related To Artificial Intelligence Stocks Related To Artificial Intelligence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Korean Stock Market Booms on Structural Reforms and Semiconductor SurgeThe Korean stock market has experienced a historic surge, with the Kospi index rising by 8% on the day after Samsung, the world's largest producer of semiconductors and memory chips, ended a potential strike and reported strong earnings. The market has been on a steady rise since the beginning of the year, reaching a record high of 8,000 points before stabilizing around 7,200-7,500 points. Despite a recent pullback, the index remains near 7,400 points, achieving gains of over 77% this year. Korea has emerged as one of the top performing stock markets in the world in 2026, driven by a surge in the semiconductor sector and comprehensive reforms aimed at the benefit of shareholders. The country's dominance in the global semiconductor supply chain has significantly boosted its stock market performance.

Read more »

Japanese Stock Market Surges on Optimism over Iran Deal and Tech StocksThe Japanese stock market experienced a significant surge on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by more than 2% to reach a near-record high. The rise was attributed to optimism over the potential end of the Iran crisis and the performance of tech stocks, particularly those related to artificial intelligence.

Read more »

Japanese Stock Market Nears Peak as AI Stocks Surge, Led by SoftBank's LeadThe Nikkei 225 index in Japan soared by more than 2% on Friday, nearing its all-time high recorded last week, driven by strong performance in the stocks of AI companies, mirroring the uptrend in US counterparts. The index reached a high of 63,127.44 points by late Friday, just shy of its peak recorded on May 14th.

Read more »

Nikkei 225 Surges to New All-Time High as Japanese Stocks Boosted on Positive Oil Price and Bond Yield NewsThe Nikkei 225, a Japanese stock market index, surged to a new all-time high on Friday as Japanese stocks outperformed the U.S. markets due to declining oil prices and falling global bond yields. Softek Bank joined Toshiba as the major movers in the Japanese stock sector, with the Thai-Japanese bank seeing a strong 11.9% gain, pushing the index to its new record high. The rise of 16 out of 33 industrial sectors led by copper and lead groups added to the overall bullish sentiment in Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Read more »

Japanese Stock Market Surges on Optimism of Iran DealThe Nikkei 225 index in Japan reached a new historical high of over 65,000 points for the first time on Monday, driven by investor optimism over the prospect of a deal to end the war with Iran. The surge in stocks was fueled by increased risk appetite and the belief that the agreement could alleviate concerns about oil supply disruptions. The index gained 2.87% and closed at 65,158.19 points, with a high of 65,408.87 points during the session. The gains were the best in three days since more than six years ago, with 8.95% gains in the last three sessions.

Read more »

Korean Stock Market Surges to Record High on Optimism over US-Iran TalksThe Korean stock market experienced a surge to a record high on Tuesday, the day after a national holiday, as investors expressed optimism over the possibility of a breakthrough in the ongoing US-Iran talks. The key indices, such as the KOSPI and KOSDAQ, saw significant gains, while other Asian markets experienced mixed results.

Read more »