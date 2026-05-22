Japanese Stock Market Surges on Optimism over Iran Deal and Tech Stocks

The Japanese stock market experienced a significant surge on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by more than 2% to reach a near-record high. The rise was attributed to optimism over the potential end of the Iran crisis and the performance of tech stocks, particularly those related to artificial intelligence.

مشاة أمام لوحات إلكترونية تعرض مؤشر نيكاي للأسهم في بورصة طوكيو على طول أحد شوارع العاصمة اليابانية صعود نيكاي 2.4% بدعم أسهم الذكاء الاصطناعي وسوفت بنك وتباطؤ التضخم يعزز توقعات الفائدة ومعظم أسواق آسيا مرتفعة مع تفاؤل دبلوماسي ارتفع المؤشر نيكاي الياباني بأكثر من 2% يوم الجمعة ليقترب من ذروته القياسية المسجلة الأسبوع الماضي وسط انتعاش أسهم شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وصعد المؤشر نيكاي 2.4 بالمئة إلى 63127.44 نقطة في أواخر الجلسة الصباحية ليقترب بذلك من أعلى مستوى البالغ 63799.32 نقطة والمسجل يوم 14 مايو أيار. يأتي ذلك بعد صعود مؤشر فيلادلفيا لأشباه الموصلات الأمريكي الذي يحظى بمتابعة كبيرة 1.3 بالمئة الليلة السابقة. وانتعشت الأسهم اليابانية بقوة من أدنى مستوياتها في عدة أسابيع التي سجلتها يوم الأربعاء مدعومة إلى حد كبير بمؤشرات على أن حرب إيران ربما تقترب من نهايتها مما ساعد أيضا في خفض أسعار النفط وعوائد السندات العالمية.

وكتب المحللان ماساتشي أكوتسو وتيتسوهيرو تاكوياما لدى بنك أوف أمريكا سكيوريتيز في تقرير التصحيح في الأسهم اليابانية وخاصة أسهم الذكاء الاصطناعي ربما يستمر لكننا لا نتوقع أن يصبح طويل الأمد أو حادا. وأضافا من منظور متوسط الأجل نُبقي على تفضيلنا للأسهم المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وعلى موقفنا المتفائل تجاه الأسهم اليابانية.

واليوم الجمعة أصبحت مجموعة سوفت بنك التي تستثمر في قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي أكبر داعم للمؤشر نيكاي بفارق كبير إذ حققت 549 نقطة من إجمالي مكاسب المؤشر البالغة 1432 نقطة بعد أن قفز سهمها 11.1 بالمئة. وانخفض التضخم الأساسي في اليابان بأكثر من المتوقع في أبريل/نيسان إلى أدنى مستوى له منذ مارس/آذار 2022 مما أضعف احتمالية رفع بنك اليابان لسعر الفائدة مبكرا.

وبلغ التضخم الأساسي الذي يستثني أسعار المواد الغذائية الطازجة 1.4% وهو أقل من نسبة 1.7% التي توقعها الاقتصاديون الذين استطلعت رويترز آراءهم وأقل من نسبة 1.8% المسجلة في مارس/آذار. عموماً ارتفعت أسواق آسيا والمحيط الهادئ يوم الجمعة مع تقييم المستثمرين للجهود الدبلوماسية الأمريكية الإيرانية الرامية إلى التوصل لاتفاق سلام في الشرق الأوسط.

ووفقًا لتقرير رويترز فإن نية طهران الاحتفاظ بمخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب داخل البلاد قد تُعقّد المفاوضات مع واشنطن إذ جعل الرئيس دونالد ترامب تفكيك البرنامج النووي الإيراني هدفًا رئيسيًا لعمليته العسكرية ضد طهران. وصعد مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز/إيه إس إكس 200 الأسترالي بنسبة 0.55%. وأرتفاع مؤشر نيفتي 50 الهندي وكذلك مؤشر بي إس إي سينسكس بأكثر من 0.4%





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Japanese Stock Market Nikkei 225 Index Tech Stocks Artificial Intelligence Iran Crisis Optimism

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