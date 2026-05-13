Japanese Snacks Turn Black and White Amid Iran Oil Supply Disruptions

Japanese snack maker Calbee has started to change the color of its products to black and white due to the disruption of oil supply from Iran. The company, which specializes in potato chips and breakfast cereals, said the content of its products has not changed and that its popular snacks are still available in Japanese stores and exported to the US, China, and Australia. The company aims to maintain product stability through this change.

بدأت عبوات بعض الوجبات الخفيفة في اليابان تتحول إلى اللونين الأسود والأبيض، بعدما تسببت الحرب في إيران في اضطراب إمدادات أحد المكونات المستخدمة في الأحبار الملونة.

وقالت شركة كالبي اليابانية، ومقرها طوكيو، والمتخصصة في إنتاج رقائق البطاطس وحبوب الإفطار، إن محتوى المنتجات لم يتغير، وتباع منتجات الشركة الشهيرة في متاجر اليابان المنتشرة، كما تُصدر إلى الولايات المتحدة والصين وأستراليا. وقالت الشركة في بيان هذا الأسبوع: ‘يهدف هذا الإجراء إلى المساعدة في الحفاظ على استقرار إمدادات المنتجات. ’ وأضاف البيان أن التغيير سيشمل 14 منتجا اعتبارا من 25 مايو، مع تقليص ألوان الطباعة إلى لونين فقط، مشيرة إلى أن ذلك ضروري للتعامل بمرونة مع التغيرات الجيوسياسية.

ولم يتضح بعد المدة التي سيستمر فيها هذا التغيير، بحسب الشركة التي تأسست عام 1949 ويعمل لديها أكثر من 5 آلاف موظف. ويُعد هذا الإجراء أحدث تداعيات إغلاق إيران لمضيق هرمز التي أدت إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط ومنتجات أخرى، إضافة إلى حدوث اختناقات في الإمدادات. وتعتمد اليابان بشكل شبه كامل على واردات النفط. ويستخدم منتج نفطي أساسي يعرف باسم ‘النافثا’ في صناعات متعددة مثل البلاستيك والأحبار.

وحتى الآن تعاملت اليابان بهدوء نسبي مع هذه المخاوف، مع سعي الحكومة إلى طمأنة الأسواق بالإشارة إلى احتياطيات البلاد النفطية. وكانت رقائق كالبي المملحة قليلا، المعروفة باسم ‘أوسو شيو’، تباع سابقا في عبوات برتقالية زاهية تحمل صورة رقائق صفراء وشخصية كرتونية لرجل بطاطس يرتدي قبعة





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japanese Snacks Calbee Iran Oil Supply Disruption Black And White Color Change Product Stability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stock Market Tumbles in Wall Street as Oil Prices Rise after Trump's Iran Deal RejectionThe stock market in Wall Street experienced a decline as oil prices increased following the rejection of President Donald Trump's latest proposal to end the war with Iran. Major indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ saw a decrease in their values. The Dow Jones lost 0.10%, the S&P 500 lost 0.05%, and NASDAQ lost 30%. The market movements came after the S&P 500 and NASDAQ experienced a surge of more than 2% and 4% respectively last week, marking their sixth consecutive week of gains, an unprecedented feat for both indices since 2024. The Dow Jones also gained 0.2% during the week, marking its fifth consecutive week of gains out of six weeks.

Read more »

US-Iran Tensions Boost Oil Prices, Dampen Gold, as Markets Wait for Trump-Xi SummitThe escalating tensions between the US and Iran have led to a surge in oil prices and a decline in gold prices, as investors shift towards the US dollar as a more stable hedge against rising energy costs. The appointment of 'Kevin Warsh' as a potential successor to Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve has also added to market volatility, with some viewing him as a candidate who leans towards a more accommodative policy, which could impact the Fed's rate-cutting plans and gold's allure as a safe haven.

Read more »

Satoshi Katayama and Scott Santucci Agree on Effective Currency Movements and AI Threats Amidst US-China TensionsJapanese Finance Minister Satoshi Katayama and US Treasury Secretary Scott Santucci have agreed on close coordination in response to recent currency fluctuations and AI threats as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing.

Read more »

Adnوك CEO Warns of Global Energy Crisis if Hormuz Strait Remains ClosedAdnوك CEO Sultan Jaber warns of the severe consequences of continued closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait, which is one of the world's most important oil and gas shipping routes. He highlights the one-billion-barrel oil deficit the world is facing due to the closure, and the impact on global energy supply and prices.

Read more »

British Cabinet Crisis Escalates As Dozens of Ministers Resign, Democrat Leader Call for Snyder's ResignationThe British government is facing an unprecedented crisis as lawmakers call for the resignation of Prime Minister Kirdian Stamer amid disqualifications and internal conflicts, despite his denial.

Read more »

Stock Market Tumbles in US, Europe, and Gulf Amid Inflation Concerns and Iran TensionsThe stock market in the US, Europe, and the Gulf region experienced a decline on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and the Standard & Poor's 500 indices closing at a lower level compared to their previous record highs. The decline was attributed to higher inflation rates and growing concerns over the Iran-US tensions, particularly the ongoing standoff over the nuclear deal.

Read more »