Japanese Stock Market Surges on Optimism of Iran Deal

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan reached a new historical high of over 65,000 points for the first time on Monday, driven by investor optimism over the prospect of a deal to end the war with Iran. The surge in stocks was fueled by increased risk appetite and the belief that the agreement could alleviate concerns about oil supply disruptions. The index gained 2.87% and closed at 65,158.19 points, with a high of 65,408.87 points during the session. The gains were the best in three days since more than six years ago, with 8.95% gains in the last three sessions.

سجل مؤشر نيكاي 225 الياباني مستوى تاريخياً جديداً متجاوزاً حاجز 65 ألف نقطة لأول مرة الاثنين، مدعوماً بتفاؤل المستثمرين حيال اقتراب التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران، ما عزز الإقبال على الأصول عالية المخاطر ودفع الأسهم اليابانية إلى موجة صعود قوية.

وارتفع مؤشر نيكاي بنسبة 2.87% ليغلق عند 65,158.19 نقطة، بعدما سجل خلال الجلسة مستوى قياسياً بلغ 65,408.87 نقطة، في حين حقق مكاسب بلغت 8.95% خلال آخر ثلاث جلسات، مسجلاً أفضل أداء له في ثلاثة أيام منذ أكثر من ست سنوات. كما صعد مؤشر توبكس الأوسع نطاقاً بنسبة 1.29% ليصل إلى 3,942.57 نقطة، وسط تحسن واسع في معنويات المستثمرين.

وجاءت المكاسب بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بأن واشنطن وطهران أجرتا مفاوضات مكثفة بشأن اتفاق سلام محتمل قد يعيد فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة النفط العالمية، رغم تأكيده لاحقاً أنه طلب من ممثليه عدم التسرع في إبرام الاتفاق. وأدى تراجع المخاوف بشأن اضطراب إمدادات الطاقة إلى انخفاض أسعار النفط، بالتزامن مع ارتفاع الين الياباني والسندات الحكومية، ما عزز الثقة في الأسواق المالية اليابانية، خاصة مع اعتماد الاقتصاد الياباني بشكل كبير على واردات الطاقة من الخارج.

وقال ماكي ساودا، استراتيجية الأسهم في نيمورا سيكيورتيز، إن الأسواق استجابت بشكل إيجابي لاحتمالات التهدئة الجيوسياسية، لكنها أشارت إلى استمرار حالة الغموض بشأن مدى التزام جميع الأطراف بأي اتفاق محتمل. وأضاف أن اختراق مستوى 65 ألف نقطة يمثل محطة نفسية مهمة للمستثمرين، ما دفع بعض المتعاملين إلى جني الأرباح عند هذه المستويات القياسية. وشهدت التداولات ارتفاع أسهم 141 شركة ضمن مؤشر نيكاي مقابل تراجع 83 سهماً فقط، فيما قادت أسهم التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي المكاسب بدعم من تراجع أسعار الطاقة.

وقفز سهم فوجيكورا بأكثر من 14%، كما ارتفع سهم Kioxia بالنسبة ذاتها تقريباً، مدفوعين بتوقعات انخفاض تكاليف الطاقة المرتبطة بقطاع الحوسبة والذكاء الاصطناعي. في المقابل، تصدرت شركة أركلندس قائمة الخاسرين بعد تراجع سهمها بنسبة 8.4%، تلتها Pan Pacific International Holdings بانخفاض 4.9%، ثم Aeon التي فقدت 4.8%





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